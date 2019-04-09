Log in
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI : Resolutions adopted in the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on April 9 2019

04/09/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

THIS RELEVANT FACT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE SPANISH VERSION. IN CASE OF ANY

DISCREPANCIES, THE SPANISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

Madrid, 9 April 2019

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 6/2018 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "VBARE") hereby publishes the following:

RELEVANT FACT

The General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, held on April 9, 2019, on first call, with the concurrence of the representative shares of 32.38 percent of the total in which the share capital is divided, has adopted unanimously, the following agreements:

-Approval of the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended as at 31 December 2018 prepared according to Spanish GAAP and the Directors' Report for the year 2018, drafted in Spanish language.

-Approval of the allocation of the result corresponding to the fiscal year ended as at 31 December 2018.

-Approval of the Consolidated Annual Accounts for the year ended as at 31 December 2018 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS - EU) and the Consolidated Directors' Report for the year 2018, both drafted in Spanish and English language.

-Approval of the management of the Board of Directors.

-Approval of PwC´s contract as Auditor of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

-Granting power of attorneys to raise to public deed and record the abovementioned resolutions.

-Drafting, reading and approval of the minutes.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification that may be necessary.

Mr. Íñigo Sánchez del Campo Basagoiti

Non-Board Secretary of the Board of Directors

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

1

Disclaimer

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:27:02 UTC
