VBG Group AB (publ)

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
VBG publ : Group change location for the General Annual Meeting due to the corona virus outbreak

04/16/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Due to the fact that the public health authority has increased the risk level for the spread of the new corona virus in Sweden, we are now changing the premise for the General Annual Meeting from Herman Kreftings gata 4, Vänersborg to a larger premise at Quality Hotel Vänersborg, Nabbensberg, 46240 Vänersborg. This is done in order to minimize the risk of spreading the corona virus.

The General Annual Meeting will be held as planned Tuesday the 28th of April 5:00 p.m.

Against the background of the new regulations that apply to Covid 19, we would also like to urge all shareholders to carefully consider the possibility of using the power of proxy with voting instructions to an agent instead of physically attending the meeting.

Documentation around the General Annual Meeting are to be found at: https://www.vbggroup.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
