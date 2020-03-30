Log in
VBG Group AB (publ)

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
03/30 09:55:41 am
103.5 SEK   +0.98%
VBG publ : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting

03/30/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Notice is hereby given to the shareholders of VBG Group AB (publ) of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. on the company's premises at Herman Kreftings gata 4, Vänersborg.

Due to the fact that the public health authority has increased the risk level for the spread of the new corona virus (Covid 19) in Sweden, we choose to make certain changes for the Annual General Meeting to reduce the risk of the spread of the corona virus.

  • There will not be any food served
  • There will not be a site tour in production
  • Our program will only contain the formal part of the Annual General Meeting with the aim of holding the meeting short and effective to minimize the risk of spreading infection

Against the background of the new regulations that apply to Covid 19, we would also like to urge all shareholders to carefully consider the possibility of using the power of proxy with voting instructions to an agent instead of physically attending the meeting.

To facilitate participation through proxies, VBG Group has engaged the law firm Lindahl to provide proxies for the shareholders who so wish. Shareholders who wish to take advantage of this opportunity are asked to use the special proxy form available on VBG Group's website www.vbggroup.com

The authorization and any authorization documents must be delivered to the representative by April 24, 2020 and must be sent by post to the law firm Lindahl,

Att: Mikael Mellberg, Box 11911, 404 39 Gothenburg.

Notification

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must

• be listed in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB by not later than April 22, 2020

• notify the company by not later than 4:00 p.m. on April 22, 2020.

Notification may be given in writing to VBG Group AB (publ), Kungsgatan 57,

SE-461 34 Trollhättan, Sweden; by telephone to +46 521 27 77 00 or by e-mail to anmalan2020@vbggroup.com.

The notification of attendance must include name and personal or corporate identity number. Shareholders who are represented by a proxy should send a power of attorney with the notification of attendance. Anyone representing a legal entity must produce a proxy, a copy of the registration certificate or other document showing the person(s) authorised to sign on behalf of the legal entity.Shareholders whose shares are registered to a nominee must have the shares re-registered in their own name by the nominee in good time before April 22, 2020 (voting rights registration).

Vänersborg, March 2020

Board of Directors of VBG Group AB (publ)

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 14:17:04 UTC
