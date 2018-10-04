Log in
VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)
VBG publ : Truck Equipment secures important contract – buses in New York to be equipped with Onspot

10/04/2018

VBG Truck Equipment, a division of VBG Group, has been chosen to deliver Onspot automatic tyre chains to buses operating public transport services in New York. The order is valued at USD 300,000-450,000.

VBG Truck Equipment has secured a contract valued at USD 300,000-450,000 to deliver automatic tyre chains to the authority responsible for public transport in New York.

'We tested Onspot on about 100 of the customer's vehicles during last winter and as the test was a success we will equip another 250-300 vehicles with automatic tyre chains during this winter season. If our product solution continues to function effectively for the customer, I believe we can expect additional business in the future as the total fleet comprises about 6,500 buses,' says Eric Jones, Global Sales Manager for the Onspot brand at Onspot of North America.

Onspot of North America is VBG Truck Equipment's unit in the USA. The business, which was acquired by VBG Group in 2012, has some 40 employees who develop, manufacture and sell the Onspot brand automatic tyre chains in the North American market.

'Our ability to rapidly customise our product as required and provide support in the field were key success factors in securing this contract,' says Anders Erkén, Division Manager of VBG Truck Equipment.

The New York City Transit Authority operates the largest and busiest transport system in North America and is an existing customer of VBG Group's Mobile Climate Control division.

'This contract will further strengthen our link to one of the world's largest bus operators and a customer that is already highly important to VBG Group,' says Anders Birgersson, Managing Director and CEO of VBG Group.

VBG Group AB published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 07:57:01 UTC
