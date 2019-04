VBI Vaccines Appoints Dr. Vlad Popovic as Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) (“VBI”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vlad Popovic, M.D., as Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, reporting into Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, M.D., Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Popovic will oversee global clinical development operations for all pipeline programs and, in collaboration with Dr. Diaz-Mitoma, will oversee the medical affairs strategy for the company’s pre-launch efforts for Sci-B-Vac®, VBI’s third-generation Hepatitis B vaccine.



“Vlad brings a wealth of experience in managing R&D and Medical Affairs teams for multiple infectious disease and oncology indications,” said Dr. Diaz-Mitoma. “His in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in product development and commercialization of a variety of pharmaceutical products, including therapeutics and vaccines, will be a terrific asset to VBI.”

Dr. Popovic joins VBI with 20 years of experience in leadership positions in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Regional Medical Director, Canada, at Intercept Pharma, Inc., where he was responsible for establishing and implementing global and regional strategic and operational medical plans, guiding the advancement of therapeutic products related to chronic liver disease, and providing medical governance for multiple Phase 2 – 4 clinical and investigator initiated studies.

Prior to joining Intercept, Dr. Popovic held various Medical Affairs and Clinical Development management roles at, among others, Celgene Corp., Amgen Inc., and Gilead Sciences Inc., where he provided leadership, strategic planning, and medical expertise for R&D, regulatory approval, market access, and early adoption of key medical products into clinical practice. He also established and successfully managed Medical Affairs teams at the Canadian affiliates of these companies to support product launches based on local medical and business objectives.

“The VBI team has developed a remarkable pipeline of prophylactic vaccines and immuno-therapeutic candidates building on impressive science and pre-clinical and clinical data,” said Dr. Popovic. “I am excited to join the VBI team, and look forward to helping maximize the potential of the entire pipeline.”

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. ( Nasdaq: VBIV ) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with the only commercially-approved trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac®, which is approved for use in Israel and 10 other countries and is currently in a Phase 3 study in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and with an immuno-therapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI’s eVLP Platform technology allows for the development of enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. Integrating its cytomegalovirus (CMV) expertise with the eVLP platform technology, VBI’s lead eVLP vaccine candidates include a prophylactic CMV vaccine candidate and a therapeutic glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine candidate. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with research operations in Ottawa, Canada and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

