VCREDIT : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

08/18/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces the appointment of Mr. Fang Yuan as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 19 August 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Fang Yuan ("Mr. Fang") as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 19 August 2020.

Mr. Fang, aged 42, is the founding managing partner of Starquest Capital, a China based private equity and fund of funds firm with investment strategy focused on the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors. Prior to founding Starquest Capital in 2018, Mr. Fang served as the Head of LGT Capital Partners in China for 12 years. Before joining LGT Capital Partners in early 2007, Mr. Fang worked for AXA Private Equity Group in Singapore focusing on fund of funds and direct investment in the Pan-Asia region. Mr. Fang has a total of 20 years' experience in the finance industry.

Mr. Fang holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a MBA from INSEAD Business School and an EMBA from People's Bank of China School of Finance of Tsinghua University. Mr. Fang also holds the Chinese certified public accountant qualification.

Mr. Fang has confirmed that he has met the independence criteria as set out in rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

There is a letter of appointment between the Company and Mr. Fang in respect of his appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Fang has been appointed for an initial fixed term of one year but is subject to retirement and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company following his appointment and, thereafter, to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

Mr. Fang is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$240,000 per annum. The fee is determined on the same basis as the fee paid by the Company to other independent non-executive directors of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Fang has beneficial interests in 103,200 shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Fang does not hold, and has not held, any other positions within the Group and is not connected with any directors, substantial or controlling shareholders or senior management of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Fang has not in the last three years held any directorship in any other public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

There is no information relating to Mr. Fang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to rules 13.51(2)(h) to (w) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company in connection with his appointment.

By Order of the Board

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

Ma Ting Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Ma Ting Hung as the chairman and a non-executive director; Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen and Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas as executive directors; Ms. Shen Jing and Mr. Yip Ka Kay as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chen Penghui and Mr. Wu Chak Man as independent non-executive directors.

VCREDIT Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:50:11 UTC
