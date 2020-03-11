VCREDIT : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Suite 1918, 19/F., Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Monday, 23 March 2020 to approve, among other things, the financial statements and the announcement of annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the declaration of a dividend, if any.

