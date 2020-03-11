Log in
VCREDIT Holdings Limited    2003

VCREDIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2003)
VCREDIT : Date of Board Meeting

03/11/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Suite 1918, 19/F., Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Monday, 23 March 2020 to approve, among other things, the financial statements and the announcement of annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the declaration of a dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

Ma Ting Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Ma Ting Hung as the chairman and a non-executive director; Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen and Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas as executive directors; Ms. Shen Jing and Mr. Yip Ka Kay as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chen Penghui, Dr. Seek Ngee Huat and Mr. Wu Chak Man as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

VCREDIT Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:04:05 UTC
