VDM : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Notice

Further to announcement dated 13 August 2018, VDM Group Limited (VDM or the Company) (ASX: VMG) is pleased to confirm that it has satisfied the terms of acquisition of its 55.25% ownership interest in the Cage Bengo Gold Project through the issue of 650,000,000 new shares to project vendor and joint venture partner Seabank Resources LDA of Angola.
The shares were issued pursuant to the Company's 15% Placement Capacity (under ASX Listing Rule 7.1) - refer Appendix 3B attached.
For further information please contact:
Michael Fry
Company Secretary
VDM Group Limited
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
Mr Luk Hiuming
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Dr Dongyi Hua
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MINING
Mr Michael Fry
DIRECTOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
REGISTERED OFFICE
Suite 2, Level 2, 123 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, WA 6004
POSTAL ADDRESS
PO Box 3347
East Perth, WA 6892
CONTACT DETAILS
Tel: (08) 9265 1100
WEBSITE
vdmgroup.com.au
SHARE REGISTRY
Computershare Investor
Services Pty Limited
GPO Box 2975
Melbourne, VIC 3001
Tel: 1300 850 505
ASX CODE
VMG
Fo
r
pe
rs
on
al
us
e
on
ly
Cleansing Notice - Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act 2001
Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act 2001, the Company notifies ASX that:
the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
this Notice is being given under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with:
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
Section 674 of the Act; and
as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information, within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.
For further information please contact:
Michael Fry
Company Secretary
VDM Group Limited
Page 2 of 2
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
650,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4
Do the +securities rank equally in
Yes
all respects from the +issue date
with an existing +class of quoted
+securities?
If the additional +securities do not
rank equally, please state:
•
the date from which they do
•
the extent to which they
participate
for
the
next
dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution)
or
interest
payment
•
the extent to which they do not
rank equally, other than in
relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
5
Issue price or consideration
$Nil consideration received.
6
Purpose of the issue
Pursuant to Agreement to acquire 55.25% interest in
(If issued as consideration for the
Cage Bengo Project.
acquisition of
assets,
clearly
identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
Yes
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
30 November 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
+securities issued
6c
Number of
650,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with
6d
-
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/a
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/a
N/a
6h If +securities were issued under N/a
rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Rule 7.1: 231,649,143
Rule 7.1A: 187,766,095
16 August 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class
of
all
6,927,660,952
FPO Shares
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
VDM Group Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:01:08 UTC