VDM : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Notice

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 20 August 2019

Appendix 3B

Further to announcement dated 13 August 2018, VDM Group Limited (VDM or the Company) (ASX: VMG) is pleased to confirm that it has satisfied the terms of acquisition of its 55.25% ownership interest in the Cage Bengo Gold Project through the issue of 650,000,000 new shares to project vendor and joint venture partner Seabank Resources LDA of Angola.

The shares were issued pursuant to the Company's 15% Placement Capacity (under ASX Listing Rule 7.1) - refer Appendix 3B attached.

