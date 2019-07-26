Log in
VDM Group Ltd    VMG   AU000000VMG1

VDM GROUP LTD

(VMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/25
0.0015 AUD   -25.00%
05:15aVDM : Appendix 4C Quarterly_ended Jun 2019
PU
07/24VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project
PU
03/15VDM : CdB Copper Project--Assay confirm high grade mineralisation
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

VDM : Appendix 4C Quarterly_ended Jun 2019

07/26/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

+Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

VDM GROUP LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

95 109 829 334

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

7

347

1.2

Payments for

(a) research and development

  1. product manufacturing and operating costs

(c) advertising and marketing

(d)

leased assets

(e)

staff costs

(168)

(858)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(147)

(704)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

21

93

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other

-

BAS Refunds

21

59

-

Exploration

-

(533)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

(266)

(1,596)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) businesses (see item 10)

(c)

investments

(d)

intellectual property

(e) other non-current assets

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) businesses (see item 10)

(c) investments

(d) intellectual property

(e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

4,000

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

-

payment of interest on Shareholder

-

(1,102)

Loan (from Kengkong)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

2,898

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year to date
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

5,538

3,972

(266)

(1,596)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

2,898

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

(1)

(-1)

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

5,273

5,273

quarter

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

5,273

5,538

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

5,273

5,538

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

83

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

The payment made to directors of the entity and their associates reported at 6.1 relate to directors' fees and consulting fees.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
  2. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current quarter

$A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Research and development

9.2

Product manufacturing and operating costs

9.3

Advertising and marketing

9.4

Leased assets

9.5

Staff costs

200

9.6

Administration and corporate costs

185

9.7 Other (provide details if material)

- exploration

865

9.8

Total estimated cash outflows

1,250

10.

Acquisitions and disposals of

Acquisitions

Disposals

business entities

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

10.1 Name of entity

  1. Place of incorporation or registration
  2. Consideration for acquisition or disposal

10.4 Total net assets

10.5 Nature of business

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................Date: 26 July 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Michael Fry

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VDM Group Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 09:14:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hiuming Luk Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Noid Manager-Operations
Dong Yi Hua Director & Executive Director-Mining
Michael Bernard Fry Secretary & Director
Shawn Zhu Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VDM GROUP LTD50.00%7
VINCI27.05%58 146
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION6.14%36 898
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.95%28 216
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.19%23 118
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.01%20 496
