VDM : Appendix 4C Quarterly_ended Jun 2019

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) businesses (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) intellectual property
(e) other non-current assets
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
4,000
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8 Dividends paid
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
-
payment of interest on Shareholder
-
(1,102)
Loan (from Kengkong)
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
2,898
activities
