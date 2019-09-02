Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  VDM Group Ltd    VMG   AU000000VMG1

VDM GROUP LTD

(VMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
0.003 AUD   --.--%
08:20aVDM : Appendix 4E
PU
08/30VDM : 2019 Annual Report
PU
08/20VDM : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

VDM : Appendix 4E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Appendix 4E

Final report

Year ended 30 June 2019

The following sets out the requirements of Appendix 4E with the stipulated information provided here or cross referenced to the 2019 Annual Report.

1. Company Details

VDM Group Limited

ABN 95 109 829 334

ASX Code: VMG

The information contained in this report relates to the following years:

Current year - year ended 30 June 2019

Prior year - year ended 30 June 2018

2. Results for announcement to the market

Up /

Change

To

Comparison to previous period

Down

(%)

$'000

2.1

Revenue from continuing operations

Down

41.0%

332

2.2

Loss from continuing operations after tax

Down

33.9%

(1,904)

attributable to members

2.3

Net loss for the period attributable to

Down

33.9%

(1,904)

members

3. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  • Notes to the financial statements

4. Statement of Financial Position

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  • Notes to the financial statements

VDM Group Ltd | Suite 2, Level 2, 123 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, WA, 6004 | PO Box 3347 East Perth, WA 6892

Ph: +61 8 9221 6739 | web:vdmgroup.com.au | ABN 95 109 829 334 | ASX:VMG

5. Statement of Cash Flows with notes to the statement

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  • Notes to the financial statements

6. Statement of Changes in Equity

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  • Notes to the financial statements

7. Dividends

VDM does not propose to pay a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Note 9 of the consolidated financial statements

8. Net tangible asset per security

Net tangible assets

Current

Corresponding

period

period

Net tangible (liabilities)/assets per ordinary security

(0.14)

(0.17)

at end of year (cents per share)

Note: Exploration and evaluation assets are excluded from "tangible assets" for purposes of above calculation.

  1. Entities over which control has been gained during the period Not applicable.
  2. Details of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Note 23 of the consolidated financial statements
  • Note 29 of the consolidated financial statements

11. Any other significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the Group's financial performance and financial position

All significant information has been included elsewhere in this document or in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

2

12. For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the report

  • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

13. Commentary on the results

The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:

  • Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review sections

14. Supplementary Comments

Additional Appendix 4E disclosures are contained in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

14. Status of audit

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been audited.

  1. Dispute or qualification if not yet audited Not applicable.
  2. Dispute or qualification if audited

Not applicable.

3

Disclaimer

VDM Group Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VDM GROUP LTD
08:20aVDM : Appendix 4E
PU
08/30VDM : 2019 Annual Report
PU
08/20VDM : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Notice
PU
08/13VDM : Acquires Majority Interest In Cage Bengo Gold Project
PU
07/26VDM : Appendix 4C Quarterly_ended Jun 2019
PU
07/24VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project
PU
03/15VDM : CdB Copper Project--Assay confirm high grade mineralisation
PU
02/27VDM : VMG Appendix 4D-Half Year Report
PU
2018VDM : Copper Mineralisation Observed in 38 of 41 Holes
PU
2017VDM : CEO Resignation
PU
More news
Chart VDM GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
VDM Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Hiuming Luk Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Noid Manager-Operations
Dong Yi Hua Director & Executive Director-Mining
Michael Bernard Fry Secretary & Director
Shawn Zhu Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VDM GROUP LTD200.00%14
VINCI38.16%61 524
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 097
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.60%26 047
FERROVIAL46.20%20 888
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.50%19 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group