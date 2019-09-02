VDM : Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E
Final report
Year ended 30 June 2019
The following sets out the requirements of Appendix 4E with the stipulated information provided here or cross referenced to the 2019 Annual Report.
1. Company Details
VDM Group Limited
ABN 95 109 829 334
ASX Code: VMG
The information contained in this report relates to the following years:
Current year - year ended 30 June 2019
Prior year - year ended 30 June 2018
2. Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
Up /
|
Change
|
To
|
Comparison to previous period
|
Down
|
(%)
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Revenue from continuing operations
|
Down
|
41.0%
|
332
|
2.2
|
Loss from continuing operations after tax
|
Down
|
33.9%
|
(1,904)
|
|
attributable to members
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
Net loss for the period attributable to
|
Down
|
33.9%
|
(1,904)
|
|
members
|
|
|
3. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
-
Notes to the financial statements
4. Statement of Financial Position
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
-
Notes to the financial statements
5. Statement of Cash Flows with notes to the statement
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
-
Notes to the financial statements
6. Statement of Changes in Equity
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Notes to the financial statements
7. Dividends
VDM does not propose to pay a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Note 9 of the consolidated financial statements
8. Net tangible asset per security
|
Net tangible assets
|
Current
|
Corresponding
|
period
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
Net tangible (liabilities)/assets per ordinary security
|
(0.14)
|
(0.17)
|
at end of year (cents per share)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Exploration and evaluation assets are excluded from "tangible assets" for purposes of above calculation.
-
Entities over which control has been gained during the period Not applicable.
-
Details of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Note 23 of the consolidated financial statements
-
Note 29 of the consolidated financial statements
11. Any other significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the Group's financial performance and financial position
All significant information has been included elsewhere in this document or in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
12. For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the report
-
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
13. Commentary on the results
The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, specifically:
-
Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review sections
14. Supplementary Comments
Additional Appendix 4E disclosures are contained in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
14. Status of audit
The Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been audited.
-
Dispute or qualification if not yet audited Not applicable.
-
Dispute or qualification if audited
Not applicable.
