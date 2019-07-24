Log in
VDM GROUP LTD

VDM GROUP LTD

(VMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/22
0.002 AUD   --.--%
04:35aVDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project
PU
03/15VDM : CdB Copper Project--Assay confirm high grade mineralisation
PU
02/27VDM : VMG Appendix 4D-Half Year Report
PU
News 
VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project

VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project

07/24/2019 | 04:35am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 July 2019

Brief Exploration Update - CdB Copper Project

Highlights:

  1. Phase 2 drilling to date has comprised forty-seven (47) holes for 2,751.66 metres.
  1. Holes are largely to a depth of about 60 metres and are targeting near to surface mineralisation.

o Phase 2 drilling to date has focussed on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32) holes drilled in Area 4 for 1,881.21 metres and fifteen (15) holes drilled in Area 5 for 870.45 metres.

o Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue to November 2019 or until weather restricts access.

  1. 395 samples have been collected for assay

VDM Group Limited (VDM or the Company) (ASX: VMG) is pleased to advise that it Phase 2 drilling is progressing well at its Cachoeiras do Binga (CdB) Copper Project in Angola (65% owned in VDM).

The CdB Project is located east of the regional capital and coastal city of Sumbe (airport and port) and ~385km south of the Angolan capital city of Luanda.

The CdB Project covers 3,854kms2 and is ~32kms from East to West and ~129kms from North to South, and shows characteristics of a typical central African sediment-hosted copper deposit.

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

Mr Luk Hiuming

NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Dr Dongyi Hua

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MINING

Mr Michael Fry

DIRECTOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

REGISTERED OFFICE

Suite 2, Level 2, 123 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, WA 6004

POSTAL ADDRESS

PO Box 3347

East Perth, WA 6892

CONTACT DETAILS

Tel: (08) 9221 6739

WEBSITE

vdmgroup.com.au

SHARE REGISTRY

Computershare Investor

Services Pty Limited

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne, VIC 3001

Tel: 1300 850 505

ASX CODE

VMG

Figure 1: Location Map - CdB Project

The Phase Two Drilling Program commenced on 6 May 2019 and to date a total of forty- seven (47) diamond core holes have been drilled for a cumulative total of 2,751.66 metres.

The drilling to date has focused on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32 holes having been drilled in Area 4 and fifteen (15) holes were drilled in Area 5.

A map of the location of the drill-holes overlaid on the tenement blocks follows at Figure 2 in Appendix A.

The depths of the completed Phase Two diamond core holes have varied from 32 metres to 87 metres with an average depth of ~60 metres. A list of the hole collars is included at Table 1 in Appendix A.

A total of 395 samples have been collected from the half cores of the mineralised intervals and boundaries.

Drilling is ongoing and expected to continue to the onset of the rainy season, or until weather restricts access.

The Executive Director of Mining - Dr Dongyi Hua comments:

"Drilling is progressing well. The drilling crew is running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with three rigs operating, good progress is being made."

For further information please contact:

Michael Fry

Company Secretary VDM Group Limited (08) 9221 6739

2

Competent Person Statement

The information in this release that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results, geological interpretation and Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been compiled by Mr Pengfei Xiao from SRK Consulting China Ltd, a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). SRK is engaged by VDM Group Limited providing independent consulting services and Mr Xiao has twice visited the CdB Project, respectively in May and November 2018.

Mr Xiao has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Xiao consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward looking statements

Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

3

Figure 2: Drill Plan Overlaid on Tenement Blocks (Areas 1 to 5)

5

3

4

2

DH_2019_phase 2

1

DH_2018_Phase 1

4

Table 1: Information about the drilled hole locations

1. Diamond Drilling in 2018: Phase 1- drilled holes

Depth

Northing

Easting

No

Hole_ID

(m)

(m)

(m)

RL (m)

Area

Type

1

B50001

236.39

8,789,351

399,799

80

5

DD

2

B50002

241.59

8,790,150

399,793

83

5

DD

3

B5W0801

264.61

8,789,348

398,991

93

5

DD

4

JS3_C5

124.75

8,787,515

400,233

116.67

5

DD

5

JM_C5

121.51

8,787,206

400,290

118.52

5

DD

6

JS33_C3

81.64

8,783,412

399,865

166.76

3

DD

7

JS29_C3

160.27

8,783,892

399,491

144.65

3

DD

8

JS21_C3

101.65

8,784,038

398,868

108.44

3

DD

9

B4W1701

121.2

8,783,739

398,095

12.72

3

DD

10

B4W1901

161.38

8,781,431

397,913

19.17

4

DD

11

B4W2401

113.63

8,784,981

397,416

55.84

4

DD

12

B4W2402

74.47

8,784,806

397,421

99.2

4

DD

13

B4W2801

273.14

8,784,995

397,012

84.72

4

DD

14

B4W2802

31.42

8,785,174

397,036

74.26

4

DD

15

B4W2803

39.04

8,785,349

397,007

61.7

4

DD

16

B4W2403

71.22

8,780,803

397,330

90

4

DD

17

B4W2404

64.23

8,780,622

397,423

101

4

DD

18

JS18_C2

78.14

8,782,603

398,715

76.85

2

DD

19

B4W2301

63.21

8,780,430

397,511

104

4

DD

20

JS4B_C1

36.21

8,781,245

398,919

149

1

DD

21

JS3_C2

72.3

8,781,966

398,981

140

2

DD

22

B4W2405

66.97

8,780,238

397,410

122.43

4

DD

23

B3W1201

47.24

8,783,445

398,712

130.48

3

DD

24

B3W0702

50.68

8,783,481

399,087

148.44

3

DD

25

B3W0701

82.08

8,783,888

399,091

130

3

DD

26

B3W0301

69.15

8,783,493

399,483

168

3

DD

27

B3W1202

40.49

8,783,141

398,570

107

3

DD

28

B3W0703

47.25

8,784,239

399,084

145.14

3

DD

29

B3W0401

81.13

8,783,139

399,368

129.94

3

DD

30

B3W0801

71.29

8,783,091

398,926

123.45

3

DD

31

B3E0101

43.8

8,783,882

399,920

161.04

3

DD

32

B3W0302

69.94

8,784,281

399,498

159

3

DD

33

B3E0102

58.56

8,784,296

399,837

147.54

3

DD

34

B3E0103

83.48

8,783,093

399,880

170.56

3

DD

35

B3E0104

44.13

8,784,663

399,953

133.24

3

DD

36

B3E0401

81.13

8,784,284

400,192

176

3

DD

37

B5E0801

61.48

8,789,550

400,614

140

5

DD

38

B5E0201

71.29

8,790,669

400,021

82.14

5

DD

39

B4W6001

65.3

8,785,376

393,867

5.04

4

DD

40

B5W5601

98.48

8,786,270

394,187

7.84

5

DD

41

B5E0901

137.44

8,799,396

400,700

41.54

5

DD

5

Disclaimer

VDM Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:34:07 UTC
