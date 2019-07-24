VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project 0 07/24/2019 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 24 July 2019 Brief Exploration Update - CdB Copper Project Highlights: Phase 2 drilling to date has comprised forty-seven (47) holes for 2,751.66 metres. Holes are largely to a depth of about 60 metres and are targeting near to surface mineralisation. o Phase 2 drilling to date has focussed on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32) holes drilled in Area 4 for 1,881.21 metres and fifteen (15) holes drilled in Area 5 for 870.45 metres. o Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue to November 2019 or until weather restricts access. 395 samples have been collected for assay VDM Group Limited (VDM or the Company) (ASX: VMG) is pleased to advise that it Phase 2 drilling is progressing well at its Cachoeiras do Binga (CdB) Copper Project in Angola (65% owned in VDM). The CdB Project is located east of the regional capital and coastal city of Sumbe (airport and port) and ~385km south of the Angolan capital city of Luanda. The CdB Project covers 3,854kms2 and is ~32kms from East to West and ~129kms from North to South, and shows characteristics of a typical central African sediment-hosted copper deposit. BOARD & MANAGEMENT Mr Luk Hiuming NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Dr Dongyi Hua EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MINING Mr Michael Fry DIRECTOR COMPANY SECRETARY REGISTERED OFFICE Suite 2, Level 2, 123 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, WA 6004 POSTAL ADDRESS PO Box 3347 East Perth, WA 6892 CONTACT DETAILS Tel: (08) 9221 6739 WEBSITE vdmgroup.com.au SHARE REGISTRY Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 2975 Melbourne, VIC 3001 Tel: 1300 850 505 ASX CODE VMG Figure 1: Location Map - CdB Project The Phase Two Drilling Program commenced on 6 May 2019 and to date a total of forty- seven (47) diamond core holes have been drilled for a cumulative total of 2,751.66 metres. The drilling to date has focused on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32 holes having been drilled in Area 4 and fifteen (15) holes were drilled in Area 5. A map of the location of the drill-holes overlaid on the tenement blocks follows at Figure 2 in Appendix A. The depths of the completed Phase Two diamond core holes have varied from 32 metres to 87 metres with an average depth of ~60 metres. A list of the hole collars is included at Table 1 in Appendix A. A total of 395 samples have been collected from the half cores of the mineralised intervals and boundaries. Drilling is ongoing and expected to continue to the onset of the rainy season, or until weather restricts access. The Executive Director of Mining - Dr Dongyi Hua comments: "Drilling is progressing well. The drilling crew is running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with three rigs operating, good progress is being made." For further information please contact: Michael Fry Company Secretary VDM Group Limited (08) 9221 6739 2 Competent Person Statement The information in this release that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results, geological interpretation and Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been compiled by Mr Pengfei Xiao from SRK Consulting China Ltd, a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). SRK is engaged by VDM Group Limited providing independent consulting services and Mr Xiao has twice visited the CdB Project, respectively in May and November 2018. Mr Xiao has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Xiao consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward looking statements Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 3 Figure 2: Drill Plan Overlaid on Tenement Blocks (Areas 1 to 5) 5 3 4 2 DH_2019_phase 2 1 DH_2018_Phase 1 4 Table 1: Information about the drilled hole locations 1. Diamond Drilling in 2018: Phase 1- drilled holes Depth Northing Easting No Hole_ID (m) (m) (m) RL (m) Area Type 1 B50001 236.39 8,789,351 399,799 80 5 DD 2 B50002 241.59 8,790,150 399,793 83 5 DD 3 B5W0801 264.61 8,789,348 398,991 93 5 DD 4 JS3_C5 124.75 8,787,515 400,233 116.67 5 DD 5 JM_C5 121.51 8,787,206 400,290 118.52 5 DD 6 JS33_C3 81.64 8,783,412 399,865 166.76 3 DD 7 JS29_C3 160.27 8,783,892 399,491 144.65 3 DD 8 JS21_C3 101.65 8,784,038 398,868 108.44 3 DD 9 B4W1701 121.2 8,783,739 398,095 12.72 3 DD 10 B4W1901 161.38 8,781,431 397,913 19.17 4 DD 11 B4W2401 113.63 8,784,981 397,416 55.84 4 DD 12 B4W2402 74.47 8,784,806 397,421 99.2 4 DD 13 B4W2801 273.14 8,784,995 397,012 84.72 4 DD 14 B4W2802 31.42 8,785,174 397,036 74.26 4 DD 15 B4W2803 39.04 8,785,349 397,007 61.7 4 DD 16 B4W2403 71.22 8,780,803 397,330 90 4 DD 17 B4W2404 64.23 8,780,622 397,423 101 4 DD 18 JS18_C2 78.14 8,782,603 398,715 76.85 2 DD 19 B4W2301 63.21 8,780,430 397,511 104 4 DD 20 JS4B_C1 36.21 8,781,245 398,919 149 1 DD 21 JS3_C2 72.3 8,781,966 398,981 140 2 DD 22 B4W2405 66.97 8,780,238 397,410 122.43 4 DD 23 B3W1201 47.24 8,783,445 398,712 130.48 3 DD 24 B3W0702 50.68 8,783,481 399,087 148.44 3 DD 25 B3W0701 82.08 8,783,888 399,091 130 3 DD 26 B3W0301 69.15 8,783,493 399,483 168 3 DD 27 B3W1202 40.49 8,783,141 398,570 107 3 DD 28 B3W0703 47.25 8,784,239 399,084 145.14 3 DD 29 B3W0401 81.13 8,783,139 399,368 129.94 3 DD 30 B3W0801 71.29 8,783,091 398,926 123.45 3 DD 31 B3E0101 43.8 8,783,882 399,920 161.04 3 DD 32 B3W0302 69.94 8,784,281 399,498 159 3 DD 33 B3E0102 58.56 8,784,296 399,837 147.54 3 DD 34 B3E0103 83.48 8,783,093 399,880 170.56 3 DD 35 B3E0104 44.13 8,784,663 399,953 133.24 3 DD 36 B3E0401 81.13 8,784,284 400,192 176 3 DD 37 B5E0801 61.48 8,789,550 400,614 140 5 DD 38 B5E0201 71.29 8,790,669 400,021 82.14 5 DD 39 B4W6001 65.3 8,785,376 393,867 5.04 4 DD 40 B5W5601 98.48 8,786,270 394,187 7.84 5 DD 41 B5E0901 137.44 8,799,396 400,700 41.54 5 DD 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 