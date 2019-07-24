VDM : Brief Exploration Update--Cbd Copper Project

Phase 2 drilling to date has comprised forty-seven (47) holes for 2,751.66 metres.
Holes are largely to a depth of about 60 metres and are targeting near to surface mineralisation.
o Phase 2 drilling to date has focussed on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32) holes drilled in Area 4 for 1,881.21 metres and fifteen (15) holes drilled in Area 5 for 870.45 metres.
o Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue to November 2019 or until weather restricts access.
395 samples have been collected for assay
VDM Group Limited (VDM or the Company) (ASX: VMG) is pleased to advise that it Phase 2 drilling is progressing well at its Cachoeiras do Binga (CdB) Copper Project in Angola (65% owned in VDM).
The CdB Project is located east of the regional capital and coastal city of Sumbe (airport and port) and ~385km south of the Angolan capital city of Luanda.
The CdB Project covers 3,854kms2 and is ~32kms from East to West and ~129kms from North to South, and shows characteristics of a typical central African sediment-hosted copper deposit.
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
Mr Luk Hiuming
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Dr Dongyi Hua
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MINING
Mr Michael Fry
DIRECTOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
REGISTERED OFFICE
Suite 2, Level 2, 123 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, WA 6004
POSTAL ADDRESS
PO Box 3347
East Perth, WA 6892
CONTACT DETAILS
Tel: (08) 9221 6739
WEBSITE
vdmgroup.com.au
SHARE REGISTRY
Computershare Investor
Services Pty Limited
GPO Box 2975
Melbourne, VIC 3001
Tel: 1300 850 505
ASX CODE
VMG
Figure 1: Location Map - CdB Project
The Phase Two Drilling Program commenced on 6 May 2019 and to date a total of forty- seven (47) diamond core holes have been drilled for a cumulative total of 2,751.66 metres.
The drilling to date has focused on Areas 3 and 4, with thirty-two (32 holes having been drilled in Area 4 and fifteen (15) holes were drilled in Area 5.
A map of the location of the drill-holes overlaid on the tenement blocks follows at Figure 2 in Appendix A.
The depths of the completed Phase Two diamond core holes have varied from 32 metres to 87 metres with an average depth of ~60 metres. A list of the hole collars is included at Table 1 in Appendix A.
A total of 395 samples have been collected from the half cores of the mineralised intervals and boundaries.
Drilling is ongoing and expected to continue to the onset of the rainy season, or until weather restricts access.
The Executive Director of Mining - Dr Dongyi Hua comments:
"Drilling is progressing well. The drilling crew is running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with three rigs operating, good progress is being made."
For further information please contact:
Michael Fry
Company Secretary VDM Group Limited (08) 9221 6739
2
Competent Person Statement
The information in this release that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results, geological interpretation and Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been compiled by Mr Pengfei Xiao from SRK Consulting China Ltd, a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). SRK is engaged by VDM Group Limited providing independent consulting services and Mr Xiao has twice visited the CdB Project, respectively in May and November 2018.
Mr Xiao has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Xiao consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward looking statements
Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
3
Figure 2: Drill Plan Overlaid on Tenement Blocks (Areas 1 to 5)
5
3
4
2
DH_2019_phase 2
1
DH_2018_Phase 1
4
Table 1: Information about the drilled hole locations
1. Diamond Drilling in 2018: Phase 1- drilled holes
Depth
Northing
Easting
No
Hole_ID
(m)
(m)
(m)
RL (m)
Area
Type
1
B50001
236.39
8,789,351
399,799
80
5
DD
2
B50002
241.59
8,790,150
399,793
83
5
DD
3
B5W0801
264.61
8,789,348
398,991
93
5
DD
4
JS3_C5
124.75
8,787,515
400,233
116.67
5
DD
5
JM_C5
121.51
8,787,206
400,290
118.52
5
DD
6
JS33_C3
81.64
8,783,412
399,865
166.76
3
DD
7
JS29_C3
160.27
8,783,892
399,491
144.65
3
DD
8
JS21_C3
101.65
8,784,038
398,868
108.44
3
DD
9
B4W1701
121.2
8,783,739
398,095
12.72
3
DD
10
B4W1901
161.38
8,781,431
397,913
19.17
4
DD
11
B4W2401
113.63
8,784,981
397,416
55.84
4
DD
12
B4W2402
74.47
8,784,806
397,421
99.2
4
DD
13
B4W2801
273.14
8,784,995
397,012
84.72
4
DD
14
B4W2802
31.42
8,785,174
397,036
74.26
4
DD
15
B4W2803
39.04
8,785,349
397,007
61.7
4
DD
16
B4W2403
71.22
8,780,803
397,330
90
4
DD
17
B4W2404
64.23
8,780,622
397,423
101
4
DD
18
JS18_C2
78.14
8,782,603
398,715
76.85
2
DD
19
B4W2301
63.21
8,780,430
397,511
104
4
DD
20
JS4B_C1
36.21
8,781,245
398,919
149
1
DD
21
JS3_C2
72.3
8,781,966
398,981
140
2
DD
22
B4W2405
66.97
8,780,238
397,410
122.43
4
DD
23
B3W1201
47.24
8,783,445
398,712
130.48
3
DD
24
B3W0702
50.68
8,783,481
399,087
148.44
3
DD
25
B3W0701
82.08
8,783,888
399,091
130
3
DD
26
B3W0301
69.15
8,783,493
399,483
168
3
DD
27
B3W1202
40.49
8,783,141
398,570
107
3
DD
28
B3W0703
47.25
8,784,239
399,084
145.14
3
DD
29
B3W0401
81.13
8,783,139
399,368
129.94
3
DD
30
B3W0801
71.29
8,783,091
398,926
123.45
3
DD
31
B3E0101
43.8
8,783,882
399,920
161.04
3
DD
32
B3W0302
69.94
8,784,281
399,498
159
3
DD
33
B3E0102
58.56
8,784,296
399,837
147.54
3
DD
34
B3E0103
83.48
8,783,093
399,880
170.56
3
DD
35
B3E0104
44.13
8,784,663
399,953
133.24
3
DD
36
B3E0401
81.13
8,784,284
400,192
176
3
DD
37
B5E0801
61.48
8,789,550
400,614
140
5
DD
38
B5E0201
71.29
8,790,669
400,021
82.14
5
DD
39
B4W6001
65.3
8,785,376
393,867
5.04
4
DD
40
B5W5601
98.48
8,786,270
394,187
7.84
5
DD
41
B5E0901
137.44
8,799,396
400,700
41.54
5
DD
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.