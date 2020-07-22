Log in
Vecima Networks Inc.    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

VCM
Vecima : APAC Tier 1 Taps Vecima to Deliver the Future of Video Streaming

07/22/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Upgrade valued at CA$12 million

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today a continued strategic partnership with a large, Tier 1 operator in APAC to deliver the future of video streaming to their 5 million+ subscribers. Vecima’s MediaScaleX™ solution is being leveraged to increase the capacity, resiliency, and monitoring of their existing system.

As a major upgrade to existing components, Vecima’s end-to-end MediaScaleX solution was selected to execute the extensive end-to-end migration project, leveraging Unified Storage, Origin, Edge Cache, Intermediate Cache, and Live Transcoding for a simplified expansion transition, complete with a fully redundant configuration. Focused on providing operators a highly flexible and scalable solution that delivers subscribers a superior video experience, Vecima’s MediaScaleX software delivers a seamless IP ABR and QAM video platform. In addition to providing full support for legacy services, time-shifted TV streaming, just-in-time packaging, content protection, and delivery to a wide variety of IP devices are also supported.

“As we enter a new era of innovation in content delivery and storage built on high-performance, scalable solutions, we’re excited to continue to grow our 15-year partnership,” said Mr. Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Given the size and scope of their network, this significant upgrade project, valued at approximately $12 million, will take several quarters to complete. This project demonstrates our position as a global leader in video delivery and storage and will further propel our expansion into high-growth markets worldwide.”

Further information about Vecima’s MediaScaleX solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage/.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 92,3 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2020 1,68 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 149x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 234 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,20 CAD
Last Close Price 10,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
David Hobb Vice President-Operations
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.0.97%174
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.96%198 532
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.54%43 924
ERICSSON AB27.70%39 141
NOKIA OYJ17.26%24 973
ZTE CORPORATION15.80%24 969
Categories
