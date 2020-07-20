Log in
Vecima : Announces Creation of Office of the CTO and Executive Leadership Changes

07/20/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that it has made several organizational changes across the executive leadership team in alignment with the company’s growth and operational objectives.

Mr. Clay McCreery has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Mr. McCreery previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Vecima, as well as managing operations for the Content Delivery & Storage business unit. He joined Vecima through the acquisition of Concurrent Technology in 2017. Prior to joining Concurrent, Mr. McCreery was Senior Vice President of Sales of North America at ARRIS for 14 years. During his tenure there, he helped integrate several key acquisitions enabling ARRIS’ market share growth in Access Technologies, DOCSIS Services, and Content Delivery. “This is a pivotal time for the company and the industries we serve. I am thrilled to be part of an organization with the vision and determination to help our customers transition their networks for next-generation services,” said Mr. McCreery.

Mr. Colin Howlett has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and will lead the newly created Office of the CTO. Mr. Howlett previously served as Vice President of Architecture at Vecima, and his tenure with the company spans 23 years, leading engineering and architecture teams. His technical expertise spans a wide breadth, including wireless, wireline, RF, and software engineering. “Throughout my previous roles at Vecima, the aspect I’ve enjoyed most is partnering with the customers we serve to develop unique and compelling solutions to their technical challenges,” said Mr. Howlett. “I look forward to leading a team of world-class technology experts and industry thought leaders as we expand our reach.”

Mr. Kyle Goodwin has been promoted to SVP & General Manager of the Content Delivery & Storage business unit. Mr. Goodwin previously led Concurrent Technology’s research and development portfolio of products through a time of transition in the service provider industry. Prior to joining Concurrent, he spent time in the telecommunications, financial technology, and insurance industries with Motorola, PrimeRevenue, S1 Corporation, and Aflac. Mr. Goodwin is also a Steering Board Member of the DVB Project, an industry-led consortium defining the global standard for digital television.

Mr. Ryan Nicometo has been promoted to SVP & General Manager of the Video & Broadband Solutions business unit. Mr. Nicometo, who also joined Vecima from the acquisition of Concurrent Technology, brings 21 years of experience in the service provider space to his role. Prior to joining Concurrent, he held leadership roles at ARRIS Group, CCI Systems, and Motorola. While at Motorola and ARRIS, he helped integrate technology and talent from several acquisitions across roles in sales and product management.

Mr. Goodwin and Mr. Nicometo will report to Mr. McCreery in their new roles with the company.

“Both Ryan and Kyle have been key members of the management team and have been significant contributors in the success of the company over the last several years,” said Mr. McCreery.

“I am very excited to have Clay, Colin, Kyle, and Ryan take on expanded roles within the Vecima leadership team as we continue to execute on our strategy to serve our global service provider and broadcast customers with a powerful suite of products and technologies that fuel a more connected world,” said Mr. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vecima. “Vecima is positioned for growth and investing in the futures of the industries we serve.”

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2020
