Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vector Group Ltd    VGR

VECTOR GROUP LTD

(VGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vector : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.40 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 28, 2019 to holders of record as of March 19, 2019.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR GROUP LTD
05:01pVECTOR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/01VECTOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/28VECTOR GROUP LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/28VECTOR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
02/25VECTOR : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call
BU
01/31VECTOR : Announces Integration of the VectorCAST Test Automation Platform and Gr..
AQ
01/02VECTOR : Acquires Remaining 29% Interest of Douglas Elliman Realty
AQ
2018VECTOR GROUP LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018VECTOR : Acquires Remaining 29% Interest of Douglas Elliman Realty
BU
2018VECTOR GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 922 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 44,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 1 673 M
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
Jean E. Sharpe Independent Director
Henry Carl Beinstein Independent Director
Ronald J. Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD21.99%1 673
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL30.74%136 042
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO14.86%86 427
IMPERIAL BRANDS7.70%31 869
SWEDISH MATCH27.81%8 296
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 250
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.