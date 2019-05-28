Log in
VECTOR GROUP LTD

(VGR)
05/28 04:00:00 pm
8.955 USD   -2.45%
05:31pVECTOR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/07VECTOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07VECTOR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
Vector : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.40 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 27, 2019 to holders of record as of June 18, 2019.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 905 M
EBIT 2019 226 M
Net income 2019 56,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,81
P/E ratio 2020 27,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 1 294 M
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
Jean E. Sharpe Independent Director
Henry Carl Beinstein Independent Director
Ronald J. Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD-5.65%1 294
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL26.78%131 683
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.38%86 804
IMPERIAL BRANDS-13.80%24 857
SWEDISH MATCH32.48%8 201
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 155
