Vector : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.40 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 27, 2019 to holders of record as of June 18, 2019.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

