Vector : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Vector Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
02/28/2019 | 07:32am EST
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) today announced financial results for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
GAAP Financial Results
Fourth quarter 2018 revenues were $445.9 million, compared to revenues
of $435.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company recorded
operating income of $48.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to operating income of $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. for the fourth quarter
of 2018 was $21.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, compared
to net income of $42.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018 revenues were $1.87 billion,
compared to revenues of $1.81 billion for the year ended December 31,
2017. The Company recorded operating income of $224.0 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018, compared to operating income of $235.6
million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income attributed to
Vector Group Ltd. for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $58.1
million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to a net income of
$84.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
Adoption of accounting standards. Effective January 1, 2018, the
Company has adopted several new accounting standards that impact
financial reporting for the three months and year ended December 31,
2018. The new standards were Accounting Standards Updates (“ASU”)
2014-09 (Topic 606), and 2016-08, which relate to revenue recognition;
ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03, which relate to the Company’s investments
in equity securities; and 2017-07, which relates to accounting for the
Company’s defined benefit pension plans. The adoption of ASU 2017-07 was
retrospective and certain categories in the Company’s Statement of
Operations were revised, including operating, selling, administrative
and general expenses, operating income and other income; therefore these
financial metrics, as well as non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted
EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income for the
Tobacco Segment, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017
contained in this press release do not agree with the Company’s
previously issued earnings press release (March 1, 2018). The impact of
the adoption of ASU 2017-07 on selling, general, and administrative
expense, operating income, other income and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted
Operating Income and Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income was reported in
the Company’s Forms 8-K dated June 14, 2018 and September 28, 2018. In
addition, ASU 2014-09 (Topic 606), ASU 2016-08, ASU 2016-01 and ASU
2018-03 were applied using the modified retrospective method and
resulted in a cumulative adjustment to beginning stockholder’s
deficiency at January 1, 2018. The Company’s Statement of Operations for
the periods ending prior to January 1, 2018, including the three months
ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31,
2017 have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of these standards,
which results in limited comparability between 2018 and 2017 operating
results.
Segment changes. As a result of a significant reduction in the
Company’s E-Cigarette business, results from the E-Cigarette segment are
now included in the Corporate and Other segment and 2017 information has
been recast to conform to the 2018 presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures also include adjustments for purchase
accounting associated with the Company’s 2013 acquisition of an
additional 20.59% interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, litigation
settlements and judgments, settlements of long-standing disputes related
to the Master Settlement Agreement in the Tobacco segment, restructuring
and pension settlement expense in the Tobacco segment, net interest
expense capitalized to real estate ventures, stock-based compensation
expense (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA only) and non-cash interest
expense associated with the Company’s convertible debt. Reconciliations
of non-GAAP financial results to the comparable GAAP financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
are included in Tables 2 through 7.
Three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months
ended December 31, 2017
Fourth quarter of 2018 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group (as
described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $54.1 million, compared to
$55.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $32.3
million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and
$13.0 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was
$48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $49.2 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31,
2017
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group Ltd. (as described in Table 2
attached hereto) were $242.0 million for the year ended December 31,
2018 compared to $259.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $87.6
million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31,
2018, and $86.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was
$217.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $238.4
million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Tobacco Segment Financial Results
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Tobacco segment had revenues of
$267.1 million, compared to $257.1 million for the fourth quarter of
2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to a 1.4% increase in
unit sales volume.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Tobacco segment had revenues
of $1.11 billion, compared to $1.08 billion for the year ended December
31, 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to a 1.9% increase
in unit sales volume.
Operating Income from the Tobacco segment was $57.3 million and $246.5
million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
respectively, compared to $54.9 million and $240.4 million for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 5 attached
hereto) for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 was $57.5 million and
$55.7 million, respectively. Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income for the
year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 was $240.9 million and $244.3
million, respectively.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Tobacco segment had conventional
cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 2.20 billion units,
compared to 2.17 billion units for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the
year ended December 31, 2018, the Tobacco segment had conventional
cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 9.33 billion units
compared to 9.15 billion units for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Liggett’s retail market share increased to 4.1% for the fourth quarter
of 2018 and 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 4.0%
for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.9% for the year ended December 31,
2017. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, Liggett’s retail shipments
declined by 1.7% while the overall industry’s retail shipments declined
by 5.0%. Compared to the year ended December 31, 2017, Liggett’s retail
shipments increased by 1.1% while the overall industry’s retail
shipments declined by 4.8%, according to data from Management Science
Associates, Inc.
Real Estate Segment Financial Results
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Real Estate segment had revenues of
$178.8 million, compared to $178.9 million for the fourth quarter of
2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Real Estate segment had
revenues of $759.2 million, compared to $727.4 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Real Estate
segment reported net income of $15.7 million, compared to a net income
of $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, the Real Estate segment reported a net income of
$14.8 million, compared to net income of $37.6 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Douglas Elliman’s results are included in Vector Group Ltd.’s Real
Estate segment. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman had
revenues of $177.6 million, compared to $177.7 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Douglas Elliman
had revenues of $754.1 million, compared to $722.3 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman
reported a net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $0.9
million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31,
2018, Douglas Elliman reported net income of $5.2 million, compared to
net income of $21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the fourth quarter of 2018, Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA attributed
to the Company (as described in Table 6 attached hereto) were negative
$1.7 million, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA
attributed to the Company were $7.0 million, compared to $20.3 million
for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Douglas Elliman’s results are included in Vector Group Ltd.’s Real
Estate segment. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman’s
Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 7 attached hereto) were negative
$0.5 million (negative $0.4 million attributed to the Company), compared
to $2.4 million ($1.7 million attributed to the Company) for the fourth
quarter of 2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, Douglas Elliman’s Adjusted EBITDA
were $11.3 million ($8.0 million attributed to the Company), compared to
$26.1 million ($18.4 million attributed to the Company) for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, Douglas Elliman
achieved closed sales of approximately $6.7 billion and $28.1 billion,
respectively, compared to $6.3 billion and $26.1 billion for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco
Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA, New Valley LLC
Adjusted EBITDA and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA (“the
Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are financial measures not prepared in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The
Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important
measures that supplement discussions and analysis of its results of
operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance.
The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors
and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by
differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among
otherwise comparable companies. On December 31, 2018, New Valley LLC,
the real estate subsidiary of Vector Group Ltd, acquired the 29.41%
interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC it did not previously own. For
comparability purposes, beginning in the first quarter of 2019, Vector
Group Ltd. intends to adjust its presentation of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures prior to December 31, 2018 to ensure comparability between
periods notwithstanding this purchase.
Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review
and assess operating performance of the Company’s business, and
management and investors should review both the overall performance
(GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial
Measures) of the Company’s business. While management considers the
Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered
in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other
measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such
as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In
addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying
calculations and the Company’s measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial
Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached
hereto as Tables 2 through 7 is information relating to the Company’s
Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017.
Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and
webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss fourth
quarter 2018 results. Investors can access the call by
dialing 800-859-8150 and entering 66718512 as the conference ID number.
The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/42197.
Webcast participants should allot extra time to register before the
webcast begins.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends
on February 28, 2019 through March 14, 2019. To access the replay,
dial 877-656-8905 and enter 66718512 as the conference ID number. The
archived webcast will also be available at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/42197 for
one year.
[Financial Tables Follow]
TABLE 1
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share
Amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Tobacco*
$
267,136
$
257,074
$
1,111,094
$
1,080,950
Real estate
178,803
178,938
759,168
727,364
Corporate and other
-
(358
)
-
(838
)
Total revenues
445,939
435,654
1,870,262
1,807,476
Expenses:
Cost of sales:
Tobacco*
189,759
180,307
787,251
750,768
Real estate
115,382
118,806
505,233
477,278
Total cost of sales
305,141
299,113
1,292,484
1,228,046
Operating, selling, administrative and general expenses
92,552
87,537
355,513
337,191
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income)
160
800
(1,784
)
6,591
Operating income
48,086
48,204
224,049
235,648
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(58,328
)
(37,539
)
(203,780
)
(173,685
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(4,066
)
-
(4,066
)
(34,110
)
Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt
13,700
9,777
44,989
35,919
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate ventures
22,824
(4,962
)
14,446
21,395
Equity in (losses) earnings from investments
(6,047
)
2,058
3,158
(765
)
Net losses recognized on investment securities
(8,276
)
(400
)
(9,570
)
(660
)
Other, net
4,584
1,714
10,333
5,426
Income before provision for income taxes
12,477
18,852
79,559
89,168
Income tax (benefit) expense
(7,842
)
(24,099
)
21,552
(1,582
)
Net income
20,319
42,951
58,007
90,750
Net loss (income) attributed to non-controlling interest
755
(227
)
98
(6,178
)
Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
21,074
$
42,724
$
58,105
$
84,572
Per basic common share:
Net income applicable to common share attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
0.14
$
0.30
$
0.37
$
0.56
Per diluted common share:
Net income applicable to common share attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.37
$
0.56
* Revenues and cost of sales include federal excise taxes of
$110,637, $109,086, $469,836 and $460,561, respectively.
TABLE 2
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
21,074
$
42,724
$
58,105
$
84,572
Interest expense
58,328
37,539
203,780
173,685
Income tax (benefit) expense
(7,842
)
(24,099
)
21,552
(1,582
)
Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest
(755
)
227
(98
)
6,178
Depreciation and amortization
4,764
4,586
18,807
18,614
EBITDA
$
75,569
$
60,977
$
302,146
$
281,467
Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt
(a)
(13,700
)
(9,777
)
(44,989
)
(35,919
)
Equity in losses (earnings) from investments (b)
6,047
(2,058
)
(3,158
)
765
Net losses recognized on investment securities
9,264
400
9,570
660
Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate ventures (c)
(22,824
)
4,962
(14,446
)
(21,395
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
4,066
-
4,066
34,110
Stock-based compensation expense (d)
2,527
2,431
9,951
10,887
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) (e)
160
800
(1,784
)
6,591
Impact of MSA settlement (f)
-
-
(6,298
)
(2,721
)
Purchase accounting adjustments (g)
63
(14
)
608
(2,102
)
Other, net
(5,572
)
(1,714
)
(10,333
)
(5,426
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55,600
$
56,007
$
245,333
$
266,917
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest
(1,471
)
(653
)
(3,319
)
(7,576
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
54,129
$
55,354
$
242,014
$
259,341
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Tobacco
$
59,563
$
57,719
$
249,209
$
253,181
Real Estate (h)
(249
)
2,531
11,154
27,848
Corporate and Other
(3,714
)
(4,243
)
(15,030
)
(14,112
)
Total
$
55,600
$
56,007
$
245,333
$
266,917
Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Vector Group Ltd. by Segment
Tobacco
$
59,563
$
57,719
$
249,209
$
253,181
Real Estate (i)
(1,720
)
1,878
7,835
20,272
Corporate and Other
(3,714
)
(4,243
)
(15,030
)
(14,112
)
Total
$
54,129
$
55,354
$
242,014
$
259,341
a.
Represents income recognized from changes in the fair value of the
derivatives embedded in the Company’s convertible debt.
b.
Represents equity in losses (earnings) recognized from investments
that the Company accounts for under the equity method.
c.
Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from the Company’s
investment in certain real estate businesses that are not
consolidated in its financial results.
d.
Represents amortization of stock-based compensation.
e.
Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the
Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a
litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.
f.
Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a
long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
g.
Represents purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods
presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership
of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013.
h.
Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC of $540,
$2,357, $11,284 and $26,110 for the fourth quarter and full year
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in
this footnote reflect 100% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s entire
Adjusted EBITDA.
i.
Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC less
non-controlling interest of $381, $1,664, $7,965 and $18,431 for the
fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote have adjusted
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s Adjusted EBITDA for non-controlling
interest.
TABLE 3
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share
Amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
21,074
$
42,724
$
58,105
$
84,572
Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt
(13,700
)
(9,777
)
(44,989
)
(35,919
)
Non-cash amortization of debt discount on convertible debt
25,173
16,330
86,623
56,787
Loss on extinguishment of debt
4,066
-
4,066
34,110
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) (a)
160
800
(1,058
)
6,591
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
-
-
(6,298
)
(2,721
)
Impact of net interest expense capitalized to real estate ventures
(472
)
(9,044
)
1,303
(6,385
)
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC purchase accounting adjustments (c)
187
136
992
(800
)
Total adjustments
15,414
(1,555
)
40,639
51,663
Tax (expense) benefit related to adjustments
(4,233
)
637
(11,160
)
(21,156
)
Impact of income tax adjustments (d)
-
(28,845
)
-
(28,845
)
Adjusted Net Income attributed to Vector Group Ltd.
$
32,255
$
12,961
$
87,584
$
86,234
Per diluted common share:
Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares attributed to Vector
Group Ltd.
$
0.22
$
0.07
$
0.58
$
0.58
a.
Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the
Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a
litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, net of
non-controlling interest.
b.
Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a
long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
c.
Represents 70.59% of purchase accounting adjustments in the periods
presented for assets acquired in connection with the increase of the
Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred
in 2013.
d.
Represents one-time benefit from change in tax rates to net deferred
tax liabilities at December 31, 2017 as a result of Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act of 2017.
TABLE 4
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating income
$
48,086
$
48,204
$
224,049
$
235,648
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) (a)
160
800
(1,784
)
6,591
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
-
-
(6,298
)
(2,721
)
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC purchase accounting adjustments (c)
265
193
1,406
(1,133
)
Total adjustments
425
993
(6,676
)
2,737
Adjusted Operating Income (d)
$
48,511
$
49,197
$
217,373
$
238,385
a.
Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the
Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a
litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.
b.
Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a
long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
c.
Amounts represent purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the
periods presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s
ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013.
d.
Does not include a reduction for 29.41% non-controlling interest in
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.
TABLE 5
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF TOBACCO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
AND TOBACCO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income:
Operating income from tobacco segment
$
57,342
$
54,874
$
246,527
$
240,400
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
160
800
685
6,591
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
-
-
(6,298
)
(2,721
)
Total adjustments
160
800
(5,613
)
3,870
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income
$
57,502
$
55,674
$
240,914
$
244,270
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA:
Operating income from tobacco segment
$
57,342
$
54,874
$
246,527
$
240,400
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
160
800
685
6,591
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
—
—
(6,298
)
(2,721
)
Total adjustments
160
800
(5,613
)
3,870
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income
57,502
55,674
240,914
244,270
Depreciation and amortization
2,039
2,023
8,210
8,826
Stock-based compensation expense
22
22
85
85
Total adjustments
2,061
2,045
8,295
8,911
Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,563
$
57,719
$
249,209
$
253,181
a.
Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the
Engle progeny tobacco litigation.
b.
Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a
long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
TABLE 6
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REAL ESTATE SEGMENT (NEW VALLEY LLC) ADJUSTED
EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. from subsidiary
non-guarantors (a)
$
15,694
$
12,873
$
14,779
$
37,610
Interest expense (a)
4
13
67
35
Income tax expense (benefit) (a)
5,775
(17,491
)
3,949
210
Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest (a)
(755
)
227
(98
)
6,178
Depreciation and amortization
2,475
2,301
9,580
8,511
EBITDA
$
23,193
$
(2,077
)
$
28,277
$
52,544
Loss (income) from non-guarantors other than New Valley LLC
15
(16
)
86
103
Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate ventures (b)
(22,824
)
4,962
(14,446
)
(21,395
)
Purchase accounting adjustments (c)
63
(14
)
608
(2,102
)
Litigation settlement and judgment income (d)
-
-
(2,469
)
-
Other, net
(705
)
(326
)
(1,725
)
(1,324
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(258
)
$
2,529
$
10,331
$
27,826
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest
(1,471
)
(653
)
(3,319
)
(7,576
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to New Valley LLC
$
(1,729
)
$
1,876
$
7,012
$
20,250
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Real Estate (e)
$
(249
)
$
2,531
$
11,154
$
27,848
Corporate and Other
(9
)
(2
)
(823
)
(22
)
Total (g)
$
(258
)
$
2,529
$
10,331
$
27,826
Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to New Valley LLC by Segment
Real Estate (f)
$
(1,720
)
$
1,878
$
7,835
$
20,272
Corporate and Other
(9
)
(2
)
(823
)
(22
)
Total (g)
$
(1,729
)
$
1,876
$
7,012
$
20,250
a.
Amounts are derived from Vector Group Ltd.’s Condensed Consolidated
Financial Statements. See Note entitled “Condensed Consolidating
Financial Information” contained in Vector Group Ltd.’s Form 10-K
for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
b.
Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from the Company’s
investment in certain real estate businesses that are not
consolidated in its financial results.
c.
Represents purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods
presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership
of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013.
d.
Represents proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas
Elliman Realty, LLC.
e.
Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC of $540,
$2,357, $11,284 and $26,110 for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in this
footnote reflect 100% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s entire
Adjusted EBITDA.
f.
Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC less
non-controlling interest of $381, $1,664, $7,965 and $18,431 for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote have adjusted
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s Adjusted EBITDA for non-controlling
interest.
g.
New Valley’s Adjusted EBITDA does not include an allocation of
Vector Group Ltd.’s “Corporate and Other” segment expenses (for
purposes of computing Adjusted EBITDA contained in Table 2 of this
press release) of $3,714, $4,243, $15,030 and $14,112 for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
TABLE 7
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY, LLC ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY, LLC ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTED TO
REAL ESTATE SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC
$
(2,576
)
$
907
$
5,197
$
21,358
Interest expense
2
8
53
13
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1
)
(695
)
400
(47
)
Depreciation and amortization
2,374
2,201
9,171
8,108
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC EBITDA
$
(201
)
$
2,421
$
14,821
$
29,432
Equity in earnings from real estate ventures (a)
(92
)
(22
)
(1,243
)
(1,138
)
Purchase accounting adjustments (b)
63
(14
)
608
(2,102
)
Litigation settlement and judgment income (c)
-
-
(2,469
)
-
Other, net
(310
)
(28
)
(433
)
(82
)
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA
$
(540
)
$
2,357
$
11,284
$
26,110
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA attributed to
non-controlling interest
158
(693
)
(3,319
)
(7,679
)
Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Real
Estate Segment
$
(382
)
$
1,664
$
7,965
$
18,431
a.
Represents equity in earnings recognized from the Company’s
investment in certain real estate businesses that are not
consolidated in its financial results.
b.
Represents purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods
presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership
of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013.
c.
Represents proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas
Elliman Realty, LLC.