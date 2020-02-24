Vector : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 800-859-8150 and entering 59308659 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/33131. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on February 28, 2020 through March 13, 2020. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 59308659 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/33131 for one year.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

