Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vector Group Ltd    VGR

VECTOR GROUP LTD

(VGR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/10 04:02:21 pm
10.27 USD   +2.91%
08:32aVECTOR : to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference
BU
05/28VECTOR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/07VECTOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vector : to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that two members of its senior management team will present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.

Presenters will include Bryant Kirkland, Vector Group's Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liggett Vector Brands.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page within the Investor Relations section of Vector Group's website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location following the conference.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR GROUP LTD
08:32aVECTOR : to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference
BU
05/31VECTOR GROUP LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/28VECTOR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/10VECTOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/07VECTOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07VECTOR GROUP LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/07VECTOR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05/03VECTOR GROUP LTD : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03VECTOR GROUP LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/01VECTOR : to Host First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 905 M
EBIT 2019 226 M
Net income 2019 56,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,97
P/E ratio 2020 29,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 407 M
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
Jean E. Sharpe Independent Director
Henry Carl Beinstein Independent Director
Ronald J. Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD5.55%1 336
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL15.28%122 302
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.80%80 417
IMPERIAL BRANDS-14.16%22 681
SWEDISH MATCH25.04%7 436
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About