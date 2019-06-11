Vector : to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that two members of its senior management team will present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.

Presenters will include Bryant Kirkland, Vector Group's Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liggett Vector Brands.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page within the Investor Relations section of Vector Group's website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location following the conference.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

