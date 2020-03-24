Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24
3.15 NZD   +3.28%
03/23VECTOR : Update on Planned Outages During COVID-19
PU
03/23VECTOR : COVID-19 Planned Works Update
PU
02/24VECTOR : Steady HY20 adjusted EBITDA result in line with expectations.
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update on Planned Outages During COVID-19: Reprioritising planned maintenance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:23pm EDT
Updated Wednesday 25th March

Reprioritising planned maintenance

To minimise disruption to people and preserve resources and equipment, Vector is temporarily halting all planned works across its electricity and gas networks to ensure these can be appropriately prioritised during the lockdown period.

We are very aware that families and communities are going to be based from home and even more reliant on the continuity of power. Like everyone, Vector is dealing with a rapidly changing situation and we are focused on assessing all planned works for the upcoming four weeks so that everything that can be postponed or cancelled, will be.
We must emphasise that there will be times when we have to continue with essential upgrades. These upgrades are non-negotiable because they are necessary to ensure the community continues to have a safe and reliable power supply. These works may also relate to maintenance required to support other essential services. For example, we have a situation where a supermarket needs a new store room, so there will be a short outage allowing us to reconfigure the network accordingly.
We know these are difficult and stressful times for people being at home more and we will do our very best to minimise outage impact on customers. Our people are doing their very best for all our customers and we thank you for your understanding.

Update on Tuesday 24th March:

With the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday 23rd March that the government has moved the country to Alert level 3, and then to Alert level 4, we are very aware that families and communities are going to be based from home and even more reliant on the continuity of power.
Like everyone, Vector is dealing with a rapidly changing situation and have been assessing all planned works for the upcoming four weeks. We are in the process of postponing or cancelling all non-essential planned work.
There is some work that is essential and this includes: work that is necessary for our customers to continue to have reliable power supply; work we need to do to support other essential services. For example, a supermarket needing a new store room means we need to reconfigure the network. Finally, safety of our customers and our people is always our primary concern so anything related to safety is going ahead.
We know these are difficult and stressful times for people being at home more and we will do our very best to minimise outage impact on customers. Our people are doing their very best for all our customers and we thank you for your understanding.
This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to assess planned outages in the near future and beyond, with imminent planned outages prioritised for review over ones that are happening further out.
For the latest updates on planned outages, please check the status of your planned outages here as this list is updated daily.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
03/23VECTOR : Update on Planned Outages During COVID-19
PU
03/23VECTOR : COVID-19 Planned Works Update
PU
02/24VECTOR : Steady HY20 adjusted EBITDA result in line with expectations.
PU
02/19VECTOR : financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019
PU
01/27VECTOR : Interim results 2020 date and investor webcast details
PU
01/23VECTOR : Update regarding CBD and Parnell outage on 23 January
PU
01/23VECTOR : Operational performance for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019
PU
2019VECTOR : to sell Kapuni assets and enter into new long term natural gas and LPG ..
PU
2019VECTOR : Sale of Vector's Kapuni assets and entry into new long term natural gas..
PU
2019VECTOR : acknowledges default price path final decision
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 322 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 132 M
Debt 2020 2 805 M
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,51x
EV / Sales2021 4,65x
Capitalization 3 150 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,34  NZD
Last Close Price 3,15  NZD
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED4.65%1 732
ORSTED A/S-11.99%36 325
NATIONAL GRID PLC-15.31%32 200
SEMPRA ENERGY-38.33%29 134
ENGIE-32.18%25 311
E.ON SE-17.05%22 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group