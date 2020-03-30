Update on Planned Outages During COVID-19: Reprioritising planned maintenance

Updated Wednesday 25th March

Reprioritising planned maintenance

To minimise disruption to people and preserve resources and equipment, Vector is temporarily halting all planned works across its electricity and gas networks to ensure these can be appropriately prioritised during the lockdown period.

We are very aware that families and communities are going to be based from home and even more reliant on the continuity of power. Like everyone, Vector is dealing with a rapidly changing situation and we are focused on assessing all planned works for the upcoming four weeks so that everything that can be postponed or cancelled, will be.

We must emphasise that there will be times when we have to continue with essential upgrades. These upgrades are non-negotiable because they are necessary to ensure the community continues to have a safe and reliable power supply. These works may also relate to maintenance required to support other essential services. For example, we have a situation where a supermarket needs a new store room, so there will be a short outage allowing us to reconfigure the network accordingly.

We know these are difficult and stressful times for people being at home more and we will do our very best to minimise outage impact on customers. Our people are doing their very best for all our customers and we thank you for your understanding.

Please check the status of your planned outages here as this list is updated daily.

