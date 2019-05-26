VECTOR : NOTIFICATION OF ISSUE OF FIXED RATE - UNSECURED, UNSUBORDINATED BONDS

For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1, Vector Limited advises that the following securities have been issued:
|
Class of security and ISIN
|
Fixed rate unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
NZVCTDT090C6
|
Number issued
|
250,000,000
|
Issue price
|
$1.00 per bond
|
Payment method
|
Cash
|
Amount paid up:
|
Fully paid
|
Percentage of total class of securities issued
|
100%
|
Reason for the issue
|
Applications received and processed under the offer set out in the Product Disclosure Statement dated 1 May 2019
|
Specific authority for the issue
|
Board resolutions dated 16 April 2019
|
Terms of issue
|
As set out in the Product Disclosure Statement dated 1 May 2019 and the Final Terms Sheet dated 16 May 2019
|
Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue
|
250,000,000 bonds
|
Treasury stock
|
N/A
|
Date of issue
|
27 May 2019
