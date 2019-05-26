Log in
VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
VECTOR : NOTIFICATION OF ISSUE OF FIXED RATE - UNSECURED, UNSUBORDINATED BONDS

05/26/2019
For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1, Vector Limited advises that the following securities have been issued:
Class of security and ISIN Fixed rate unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
NZVCTDT090C6
Number issued 250,000,000
Issue price $1.00 per bond
Payment method Cash
Amount paid up: Fully paid
Percentage of total class of securities issued 100%
Reason for the issue Applications received and processed under the offer set out in the Product Disclosure Statement dated 1 May 2019
Specific authority for the issue Board resolutions dated 16 April 2019
Terms of issue As set out in the Product Disclosure Statement dated 1 May 2019 and the Final Terms Sheet dated 16 May 2019
Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue 250,000,000 bonds
Treasury stock N/A
Date of issue 27 May 2019
ENDS Contact: Investor Queries Elissa Downey External Relations Mobile: 021 866 146

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 23:33:02 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 318 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 2 587 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 26,83
P/E ratio 2020 25,56
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
Capitalization 3 770 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,36  NZD
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 469
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.50%40 718
SEMPRA ENERGY25.59%36 864
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.86%35 414
ENGIE0.76%34 427
ORSTED AS25.13%33 913
