Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED (VCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VECTOR : RESPONDS TO GOVERNMENT’S FIRST REPORT INTO ITS REVIEW OF RETAIL ELECTRICITY PRICES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:47am CEST
Vector has today responded to the Government's first report of its findings into retail electricity pricing, saying it highlights legitimate concerns that consumers are not yet benefiting from real competition or from technology advancement in New Zealand.

Vector Group Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie said, 'At the time the initial terms of reference for the review were published, we strongly agreed with its stated focus on delivering efficient, fair and equitable prices to end-consumers, the importance of new technology for the sector, and responding to the challenge of climate change.

'The first report identifies legitimate concerns. It raises concerns about the wholesale electricity contract market and the market dominance of the vertically integrated companies who own both generating and retailing arms. The top five of Gentailers now make-up more than 90 per cent of the retail market in New Zealand.

'We also note the concerns about the 'two-tier' market of 'haves' and 'have-nots' - as found in the similar Australian and UK markets. According to the review panel, the average gap between the cheapest retailer price and the incumbent retailer price has increased by about 50 per cent since 2002 and many customers are unaware of the difference and do not shop around for the best price.

'Also of concern is the alarming issue of prompt-payment discounts, which in many cases effectively acts as a 'late-payment penalty' of up to 26 per cent of the bill, disproportionately penalising vulnerable New Zealanders unable to pay on time. It's difficult to see how this state of affairs benefits consumers.

'We believe technology will continue to play an increasing role in promoting efficiency, choice and fairness for consumers. One of the reasons Vector has taken the lead on new energy technologies is because we want to ensure all consumers benefit and those benefits are as evenly distributed as can be. We are incentivised to use technology to enable smarter, more resilient, and lower cost network management and to provide consumers with access to greater control and lower energy costs.

'It is therefore vital the final outcomes of the review do not have the unintended consequence of discouraging investment in innovation from those with the most incentive to invest, and do not increase the risk of some consumers being left behind as the sector inevitably shifts away from legacy generation and transmission towards the distributed energy sources that will underpin the decarbonisation of our sector.

'While we are broadly supportive of the initial review findings, we do note they raise the topic of perceived lack of access to distribution networks. From Vector's perspective, we are not clear on the problem they seek to solve - we already have a network with literally thousands of independently owned energy assets connected to it, ranging from traditional centralised generation sources, residential and commercial solar and battery systems, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and EV's themselves. It is in our interests and in the interests of consumers to ensure distributed assets can work with our network.

'Finally, we caution on the risk of pricing policy being too reliant on economic theory. The focus should first and foremost be on what consumers want and expect, which in our experience is simplicity, fairness, transparency and choice. Basing pricing policy on theoretical economics risks increasing the complexity of tariffs and bills, potentially distorting the market and disadvantaging some consumers. As we have seen in other sectors such as telecommunications, banking, retail or entertainment, consumers value simplicity and certainty in the pricing of services, not complex tariffs as appears to be initially proposed. As the review panel themselves admit, 'changing price structures will create winners and losers, and this will need careful management.' This is a concern we share with the review panel.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
04:47aVECTOR : RESPONDS TO GOVERNMENT’S FIRST REPORT INTO ITS REVIEW OF RETAIL E..
PU
09/07VECTOR : New dates for annual meeting and director nominations closing date
AQ
09/06VECTOR : responds to Commerce Commission initial decision on request to reopen t..
PU
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05VECTOR : New Dates for Annual meeting and Director Nominations closing date (LR ..
PU
09/04VECTOR : Consumer-centric technology a key factor in enabling New Zealand’..
PU
09/03VECTOR : Entrust request for meeting
AQ
08/29VECTOR : acquires national metering services provider Vircom
PU
08/23VECTOR : Blames April Storm for Profit Miss
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Vector Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Vector Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Utilities Gain Leaders Are Suburban Propane & Atlantica Yield For September 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 315 M
EBIT 2019 318 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 2 561 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 25,15
P/E ratio 2020 24,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,55x
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Capitalization 3 420 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,34  NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Peter Stiassny Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Dame Alison Paterson Independent Non-Executive Director
James Albert Carmichael Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 235
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE39.16%50 424
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.02%35 338
ENGIE-14.51%34 477
SEMPRA ENERGY9.29%31 954
ORSTED19.28%26 322
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.