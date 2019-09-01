Vector : $15 in your pocket for Auckland power customers

How do I know if I'm eligible for the $15 Loss Rental Rebate payment?

If you are a power account holder who lives in the Entrust District (highlighted orange in the map below), you will receive $15 from Vector that will be added to your Entrust dividend payment. If you are a customer on the Northern network (highlighted green on the map below), we will be passing this payment on to power companies who should then provide their customers with a credit on their power bill of $15 later this year.



How will the payment be made? / Can I have the payment direct credited to my bank account?

If you're part of the Entrust district in Auckland, the refund will come with your dividend payment in September, so payment will be via direct credit, cheque or bill credit, depending on which method you selected to receive your dividend. If you're on the Northern network, we will be passing this payment on to power companies who should then provide their customers with a credit on their power bill of $15. . See map here for the network areas.

Last year Vector paid $30 in loss rental rebates, why is it less this year?

Loss rental rebates may vary each year depending on the dynamics of the electricity market. In addition, last year's payment covered a period of 15 months whereas this year's payment is for a 12-month period.

I didn't get my Entrust Dividend - please help:

My bank won't let me deposit the cheque as they say it has gone stale - how do I get a new cheque?

Banks normally won't deposit a cheque more than 6 months after the date of issue (17 August 2018) as they are considered stale - unfortunately we are not reissuing these cheques.



What if I move out before I get the payment - will I get my payment?

For customers in the Entrust District, the payment will be made to those who were power account holders on 7 August 2019, so if you've moved out of the area before this date you will not be eligible for the payment. For Northern customers, payments should be made by your power company if you were an account holder on 20 September 2019.



Will I need to pay tax on this?

You should not need to pay tax if you're a homeowner, but you may need to declare this payment for tax purposes if you're a business, however, we recommend you seek your own independent tax advice.



What area does this apply to?

We'll make the payment to every home and business with a power account on the Vector owned and operated electricity networks. If you live in the Entrust District, you'll also receive an Entrust Dividend each year as your share of Vector's annual profit; this payment does not affect your entitlement to the dividend. (Entrust owns 75.1% of Vector on behalf of people living in the Entrust District.) See map here for the network areas. You can see entrustnz.co.nz for more information about the dividend.

Will this happen every year?

Our plan is to make payments on an annual basis for as long as we keep receiving loss rental rebates (LRRs), unless there are any legal or other changes around the way power is paid for or how we receive LRRs.

Where does the money come from? / How is it calculated?

This money is from Loss Rental Rebates (LRRs) which is the surplus created once the costs in the electricity wholesale market have been worked out. It's a very common outcome that is due to the way the industry economics are structured. Think of it like a rounding difference in a large or complicated equation. The power payment that you receive is your proportionate share of the LRR after we have deducted our reasonable costs for distributing this.

How much will I get?

Electricity customers on Vector's network will receive $15 for each installation control point (ICP) on their power account/s. Most residential customers have just one ICP and will receive one payment. Customers such as businesses with more than one ICP will receive more than one payment.

When will I receive this payment?

Customers in the Entrust District will receive the $15 loss rental rebate payment together with their dividend payment sometime in September 2019. Northern customers should contact their power companies about when the $15 loss rental rebate payment will be credited on their power bill.

Why is this happening now / what used to happen?

To date, we've passed the rebate in its entirety through to power retailers by including credit notes in our lines charges invoices. We relied on retailers to then pass this on to customers, but has no evidence that this happens or that the rebates are directed ONLY to the Auckland consumers where they are generated.

We think its fairer and more transparent to return the money directly to Aucklanders.

I was a power account holder for part of the year, am I entitled to some of the payment?

Unfortunately, there is no provision for part-payment. For customers in the Entrust District, the payment will be made to those who held a power account as of 7 August 2019, so if you've moved out of the area before this date you will not be eligible for the payment. For Northern customers, the eligibility date is 20 September 2019. We will be passing this payment on to power companies who should then provide their customers with a credit on their power bill of $15.



My bank charges me to deposit a cheque, can you transfer the money into my account instead,

or will Vector cover the cost for depositing the cheque?

We explored giving customers the option to have the payment direct credited, however paying by cheque was the fastest and most cost effective method, so we went with that. Please speak to your bank about your options for depositing the cheque.



What about Globug customers?

Globug customers on the Northern network will be getting a letter in the post from Vector with a form to fill in to claim their $30. They'll get their letter in the post in August.

I didn't get the email, will I get the money?

If you are the power account payer, then yes you will. Some customers didn't get the email because we don't have an email address for them, however we do have names and physical addresses to send cheques. We get your name and address from your power retailer, so it would pay to make sure they have your details up to date.

