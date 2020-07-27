Vector, Amazon to Develop Energy Analytics Platform

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Electricity network company Vector Ltd. said it's working with Amazom.com Inc. to develop an online system in New Zealand and Australia for analyzing energy consumption data from its 1.6 million meters.

The company said the system will help it meet a new electricity market efficiency requirement in Australia for meter data to be processed every five minutes from 2021.

A vast amount of data will be gathered by the platform, Vector said, which in future could be used to speed the uptake of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

