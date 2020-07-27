Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector, Amazon to Develop Energy Analytics Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Electricity network company Vector Ltd. said it's working with Amazom.com Inc. to develop an online system in New Zealand and Australia for analyzing energy consumption data from its 1.6 million meters.

The company said the system will help it meet a new electricity market efficiency requirement in Australia for meter data to be processed every five minutes from 2021.

A vast amount of data will be gathered by the platform, Vector said, which in future could be used to speed the uptake of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.54% 3055.21 Delayed Quote.62.83%
VECTOR INC. -4.24% 790 End-of-day quote.-25.89%
VECTOR LIMITED 0.51% 3.94 End-of-day quote.5.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
07/26VECTOR : welcomes Government investigation into pumped storage
PU
07/21VECTOR : Operational Performance for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
07/20VECTOR LIMITED : - Date of Annual Meeting, Director Nominations closing date
AQ
06/04VECTOR : New Chair-elect announced
PU
05/11Thermo Fisher Plans $180 Million Viral Vector Manufacturing Plant
DJ
05/11Bluebird Bio Amends Promotion/Development Agreement With Bristol Myers
DJ
04/30AstraZeneca teams up with Oxford University to develop COVID-19 vaccine
RE
04/24United mandates masks for flight attendants, unions want passengers included
RE
04/17REASONS FOR HOPE : the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
RE
04/13REASONS FOR HOPE : the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 328 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2020 132 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 895 M 1 934 M 1 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 3 940 M 2 633 M 2 632 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,31 NZD
Last Close Price 3,94 NZD
Spread / Highest target -5,08%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED5.63%2 600
ORSTED A/S31.38%59 431
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.37%40 539
SEMPRA ENERGY-17.07%36 750
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-4.51%34 166
E.ON SE8.57%31 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group