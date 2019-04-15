Log in
VECTOR LIMITED

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : Board Announces Three New Appointments

0
04/15/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
The Vector Board is pleased to announce the appointments of Tony Carter, Dame Paula Rebstock and Bruce Turner as Directors of Vector Limited.

Vector Chair, Dame Alison Paterson said the Board is delighted with the appointments.

'Vector has been working through a process of Board renewal and we are privileged to have three business leaders of this calibre join the Vector Board.

'Tony Carter, Dame Paula Rebstock and Bruce Turner are outstanding appointments who bring with them wide-ranging commercial and governance experience to complement the capability already in place around the Vector Board table. We look forward to their contribution as we continue towards our goal of creating a new energy future.'

The Vector Board has undertaken an external review to select candidates against a mix of identified director competencies. Vector's majority shareholder Entrust supports the appointments.

The selection process determined that while each new Director has wide-ranging governance competencies, particular strengths are shown by Dame Paula Rebstock in regulatory policy and government relations, Bruce Turner in distribution network engineering, operations and market trading, and Tony Carter in customer, new technology disruption, government relations and corporate governance.

Dame Paula Rebstock and Bruce Turner's appointments to the Vector Board are effective today, 16 April 2019 and Tony Carter's appointment will be effective on 1 May 2019.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:42:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
