MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : COMMERCE COMMISSION DRAFT DECISION RISKS CONSTRAINING AUCKLAND GROWTH

0
05/29/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

Vector acknowledges the release of the Commerce Commission's draft 2020-2025 Default Price-quality Path (DPP) for electricity distribution businesses and will be closely reviewing the draft decision.

Vector Chief Networks Officer Andre Botha said: 'Today's draft decision gives all parties a starting point to work together on getting the settings right so that we can invest appropriately in Auckland and help achieve Central and Local Government objectives for the city.'

'What this draft decision doesn't yet take into account is Vector's latest forecasts for capital and operating expenditure in a growing city, published earlier this year. It is critical for Auckland that they do so.'
'Aucklanders want a safe electricity network that is not only reliable, affordable, and in the long-term interests of consumers, but also one that can cater for significant housing growth while continuing to enable EV charging, adapt to climate change, and facilitate choice through customer-adopted technologies such as solar panels and batteries.'

'It's crucial regulatory settings work for Auckland which is facing unprecedented growth and the need for investment in Auckland's electricity infrastructure to enable this growth. This is because the Commission's decisions in effect limit the amount Vector can spend on building and maintaining the Auckland infrastructure required into the future.

'This is not an electricity issue, it's an Auckland issue. Unless the regulator appropriately recognises Auckland growth and the resources required to provide the necessary electricity connections and upgrades, Vector will be constrained in its ability to deliver for Auckland and support Central and Local Government objectives for the region.

'Vector will continue to constructively engage with the Commission's process from here and will work closely with other key Auckland stakeholders to advocate for settings that facilitate rather than constrain sufficient investment in Auckland to support Central and Local government objectives around the future of the city and energy.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 23:58:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 318 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 2 587 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 26,76
P/E ratio 2020 25,49
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,88x
Capitalization 3 760 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,36  NZD
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 461
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.93%40 393
SEMPRA ENERGY24.18%36 521
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.27%35 085
ENGIE1.40%34 541
ORSTED AS25.96%33 986
