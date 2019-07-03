Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : End-of-life electric vehicle batteries could power homes and businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Vector, New Zealand's leading distributor of electricity and gas, is exploring the possibility of turning end-of-life Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries into affordable power storage for homes and businesses.
In collaboration with Relectrify, an Australian battery control technology growth firm, the trial is testing the capability of EV batteries to be converted into electricity storage batteries.
End-of-life battery packs from New Zealand's most common EV, the Nissan Leaf, were retrofitted with a battery management system developed by Relectrify, and connected to the grid via a standard hybrid inverter.
At the end of their life, when batteries can no longer provide the driving range and acceleration required to power EVs, they still hold up to 80 percent of their storage capability. During the trial, Nissan Leaf battery packs were repurposed to supply est. 15kWh of usable energy at power levels up to 10kW - or enough electricity to power a standard New Zealand solar home for 1-2 nights.
Cristiano Marantes, Head of Engineering at Vector, says the trial's results open up significant possibilities.
'As electric vehicles become more and more popular in New Zealand, they bring with them an increasing supply of lithium-ion batteries. Once these batteries reach the end-of-life, they provide no further use in a car.
'We have successfully proven that with Relectrify control technology, these batteries can be kept out of landfill and hold significant value for further use. This is fantastic from both a business opportunity and sustainability point of view.
'The results open up an opportunity to build affordable power storage for our distribution network here in Auckland to help solidify its resiliency. While this requires some further development towards scaling, the possibility of what we could achieve is really exciting.'
Relectrify's co-founder and CEO, Valentin Muenzel, says the company is seeing significant interest in its control technology across geographies and applications.
'Vector brings extensive insight into distribution requirements and storage opportunities, alongside an interest in solutions that solve the key problems of tomorrow. Relectrify is positioned to enable collaborators such as Vector to build uniquely affordable and capable battery storage products, including for households, businesses, and the power grid.'
Relectrify's work on this innovative project has received support by the Australian Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science under the Entrepreneurs' Programme.
ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
06:18pVECTOR : End-of-life electric vehicle batteries could power homes and businesses
PU
06/26VECTOR : Home-charging electric vehicle technology makes its debut in Bay of Ple..
PU
06/12VECTOR : Refreshing our new energy future
PU
05/29VECTOR : Commerce commission draft decision risks constraining auckland growth
PU
05/26VECTOR : Notification of issue of fixed rate - unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
PU
05/10VECTOR : Fixed rate bond offer indicative margin
AQ
04/30VECTOR : Lodges product disclosure statement for retail bond offer
PU
04/22VECTOR : Operational performance for the 9 months ended 31 march 2019
PU
04/15VECTOR : Board Announces Three New Appointments
PU
03/28VECTOR LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 319 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 2 585 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,83x
EV / Sales2020 4,89x
Capitalization 3 789 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,35  NZD
Last Close Price 3,79  NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,39%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 523
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.64%38 181
SEMPRA ENERGY26.31%37 920
ORSTED AS34.82%37 340
ENGIE9.14%37 243
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.89%37 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About