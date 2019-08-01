Vector : Full year results announcement date

Vector Limited will announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

We invite stakeholders to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast.

A presentation and live audio of the full year results announcement will be broadcast via a webcast.

A link to register for the webcast is now available at www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.

We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 23 August to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.

At the end of the webcast, invited analysts and media will be able to ask questions. Shareholder questions will be addressed at Vector's Annual General Meeting.

The webcast, presentation and a transcript of the presentation will be made available on www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.

