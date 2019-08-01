Log in
VECTOR LIMITED

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : Full year results announcement date

0
08/01/2019

Vector Limited will announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

We invite stakeholders to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast.
A presentation and live audio of the full year results announcement will be broadcast via a webcast.

A link to register for the webcast is now available at www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.
We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 23 August to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.
At the end of the webcast, invited analysts and media will be able to ask questions. Shareholder questions will be addressed at Vector's Annual General Meeting.

The webcast, presentation and a transcript of the presentation will be made available on www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.
ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:44:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 319 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 2 585 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,89x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
Capitalization 3 859 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,35  NZD
Last Close Price 3,86  NZD
Spread / Highest target -9,07%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 532
ORSTED AS41.34%38 571
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.73%38 035
ENGIE11.14%37 358
SEMPRA ENERGY26.14%37 160
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.48%35 209
