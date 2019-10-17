Log in
Vector : Genesis Reimagines Energy with New Zealand's First Advanced Gas Meters

10/17/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
Genesis will roll out advanced gas meters to its customers from 2020 through its partnership with Vector Limited's metering business Vector Metering.

The announcement makes Genesis the first energy retailer in the country to offer customers advanced gas meters.
Genesis Executive, Nigel Clark says giving customers a digital solution for gas provides them with the benefit of full visibility across all of their energy use at home.
'We know our customers appreciate the transparency Energy IQ gives them around their electricity usage, they can see what they're using and have the freedom to make energy decisions long before a bill arrives. We're pleased to be able to provide that same transparency to their gas use and give customers complete visibility over their energy use.
'We are also very pleased to be furthering our strong history and relationship with Vector Metering in bringing this market innovation to New Zealand. We were also the first together in bringing advanced electricity meters to New Zealand in 2008' says Nigel.
Genesis has 110,000 natural gas customers who could benefit from the introduction of advanced gas meters and is the only retailer in New Zealand to offer customers the convenience of electricity, gas and LPG on one bill.
'Electricity smart metering has meant manual meter reading for electricity has become a thing of the past but New Zealanders using gas still have to have meter reader visits. Once our advanced gas meters are rolled out Genesis customers will no longer have the disruption of someone coming onto their property,' says Nigel.
Vector Group Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie says the company is pleased to be delivering a New Zealand first roll out of innovative technology for Genesis.
'Vector Metering continues to stand out as a market leader, helping retailers to better manage their business and respond to their customers' needs. We're excited to be working with Genesis on this large deployment that will see more than 100,000 of their customers benefit from advanced gas meters'.
The deployment of advanced gas meters to Genesis' residential customers is set to begin in mid-2020.
ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:43:05 UTC
