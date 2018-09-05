Log in
VECTOR LIMITED (VCT)

VECTOR LIMITED (VCT)
News

Vector : New Dates for Annual meeting and Director Nominations closing date (LR 3.3.5)

09/05/2018 | 11:27pm CEST
Vector Limited (NZX: VCT) advises that its Board has met to consider a request from its major shareholder, the trustees of Entrust, to call a special meeting of shareholders in addition to the originally scheduled annual shareholder meeting (ASM), which was to be held on 29 October 2018.

In recognition and consideration of the time and process required for the Entrust trustees to take office following the Entrust election that is to be held on 26 October 2018, and to enable them to be fully prepared and informed in the performance of their duties including ASM resolutions that they will be required to vote on, the Board has resolved to change the date of the Vector annual shareholder meeting from 29 October 2018 to 12 November 2018.

Given the proximity of the ASM, the resolutions requested by Entrust will be put to the annual meeting.

The new closing date and time for receipt of nominations for election to the board of directors of Vector Limited is 5.00pm on Monday, 24 September 2018. Any nominations already received in respect of the previous meeting date, including from the trustees of Entrust, will be recognised as valid nominations.

Any further Director nominations must be sent to:

Company Secretary
Vector Limited
101 Carlton Gore Road
PO Box 99882
Newmarket, Auckland 1149
New Zealand

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 21:26:06 UTC
