Vector : Prepares for High Winds

Vector has received advice from MetService that high winds gusting to 110 km/h may be expected in pockets of Auckland until 8am tomorrow morning.

Strong wind gusts have the potential to damage power lines either directly, or indirectly by causing vegetation and debris to blow into lines.

Unfortunately, there is a higher than usual likelihood of power cuts as a result.

Vector Chief Networks Officer Andre Botha says Vector is preparing response teams to respond as quickly as possible to any power outages caused by the high winds.

'We know losing power is a big inconvenience but we'd like to reassure people that we have crews on standby ready to respond. If there is damage to power lines we may need to deenergise electricity circuits to carry out repairs safety.

'As always, we appreciate everyone's understanding and patience if damage to the network occurs because of the high winds.

'We also remind people to stay away from damaged electrical equipment and report issues by phoning us 0508 VECTOR,' Andre said.

