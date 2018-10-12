Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED (VCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vector : Prepares for High Winds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:53am CEST
Vector has received advice from MetService that high winds gusting to 110 km/h may be expected in pockets of Auckland until 8am tomorrow morning.

Strong wind gusts have the potential to damage power lines either directly, or indirectly by causing vegetation and debris to blow into lines.

Unfortunately, there is a higher than usual likelihood of power cuts as a result.

Vector Chief Networks Officer Andre Botha says Vector is preparing response teams to respond as quickly as possible to any power outages caused by the high winds.

'We know losing power is a big inconvenience but we'd like to reassure people that we have crews on standby ready to respond. If there is damage to power lines we may need to deenergise electricity circuits to carry out repairs safety.

'As always, we appreciate everyone's understanding and patience if damage to the network occurs because of the high winds.

'We also remind people to stay away from damaged electrical equipment and report issues by phoning us 0508 VECTOR,' Andre said.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 04:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
06:53aVECTOR : Prepares for High Winds
PU
10/11VECTOR : Leading Eco Building Latest Evidence New zealand is Switching on to Sol..
PU
10/09VECTOR : and Commerce Commission to settle following 2015 and 2016 quality stand..
PU
09/21VECTOR : Thousands of new trees planted to help prevent power outages
PU
09/11VECTOR : RESPONDS TO GOVERNMENT’S FIRST REPORT INTO ITS REVIEW OF RETAIL E..
PU
09/07VECTOR : New dates for annual meeting and director nominations closing date
AQ
09/06VECTOR : responds to Commerce Commission initial decision on request to reopen t..
PU
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05VECTOR : New Dates for Annual meeting and Director Nominations closing date (LR ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Vector Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Vector Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Utilities Gain Leaders Are Suburban Propane & Atlantica Yield For September 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 315 M
EBIT 2019 318 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 2 561 M
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 25,00
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,53x
Capitalization 3 400 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,34  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Peter Stiassny Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Dame Alison Paterson Independent Non-Executive Director
James Albert Carmichael Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 202
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE40.64%50 902
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.70%36 302
ENGIE-17.27%34 269
SEMPRA ENERGY7.06%31 831
ORSTED23.38%27 216
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.