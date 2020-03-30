Vector : Publishes Electricity Distribution Asset Management Plan Update

Log in
03/30/2020 | 11:58pm EDT
Vector today published its Asset Management Plan (AMP) Update to comply with the Electricity Distribution Information Disclosure Determination 2012. This AMP Update sets out the material changes that have occurred in Vector's Asset Management practices and investment since 31 March 2019, when the last electricity AMP (2019-2029) was published. As noted in our half year results published in February, we have invested significant capital expenditure to improve asset reliability, and support growth in Auckland. Vector Group Chief Executive, Simon Mackenzie said, 'Acknowledging the challenges and opportunities ahead of us, we remain committed to our new energy future vision and are confident we have the right strategy in place to deliver for our customers. 'We acknowledge that due to our recently confirmed regulatory settings, we are limited in how much we can invest in growing our networks to keep pace with Auckland's rapid growth, while also addressing additional pressures driven by the electrification of transport and changing customer behaviours. 'Given the fluid nature and inherent uncertainty of COVID-19 on our business, future investments in our network will need to be reviewed and refined accordingly. 'We remain committed to working with our stakeholders to overcome these challenges, and to targeting investment as efficiently as we can,' Mr Mackenzie said. Vector is committed to delivering a reliable and safe network and we note the Commerce Commission's announcement to take a pragmatic approach to compliance targets given the COVID-19 situation, which is outside the control of individual companies. The AMP Update can now be downloaded from Vector's website (http://vector.co.nz/disclosures/electricity/amp).
ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 03:57:02 UTC
