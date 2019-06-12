Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : Refreshing our new energy future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Several years ago Vector committed to creating a new energy future. We've made good progress but as the new energy future takes shape both here and around the world, it's time to refresh how we present this vision to our customers, stakeholders and communities.

We're refreshing our logo to reflect our commitment to the new energy future. The new energy future is about sharing energy, not just transmitting it. It's about community, not control. It's about energy beyond electricity.

We're not changing what we believe in. Our mission stays the same, and accordingly we will not be spending up large to get eyeballs on our refreshed logo. Like everything we do, we will do this at the right time and in a way that makes sense for our customers, stakeholders and communities.

Over time we will replace and update all the places our old logo appears. We don't mind this taking a while.

We're creating a new energy future. We hope that our new visual identity, encapsulated in our refreshed logo, will help others see how we're doing this.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
08:29pVECTOR : Refreshing our new energy future
PU
05/29VECTOR : Commerce commission draft decision risks constraining auckland growth
PU
05/26VECTOR : Notification of issue of fixed rate - unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
PU
05/10VECTOR : Fixed rate bond offer indicative margin
AQ
04/30VECTOR : Lodges product disclosure statement for retail bond offer
PU
04/22VECTOR : Operational performance for the 9 months ended 31 march 2019
PU
04/15VECTOR : Board Announces Three New Appointments
PU
03/28VECTOR LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/28VECTOR LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
03/21VECTOR : agrees to penalty for breaches to network quality standards in 2015 and..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 318 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 2 587 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 26,55
P/E ratio 2020 25,29
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
Capitalization 3 730 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,36  NZD
Spread / Average Target -9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 458
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.75%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY23.94%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.79%34 332
ENGIE4.35%34 295
ORSTED AS29.22%34 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About