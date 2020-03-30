Log in
VECTOR LIMITED

VECTOR LIMITED

VCT
Vector : Update and Withdrawal of Guidance

03/30/2020 | 07:33pm EDT
Vector confirms that a number of its businesses are considered to be essential businesses and continue to operate under COVID-19 Alert Level 4, these include:
  • Electricity distribution to Auckland customers
  • Natural gas distribution to 110,000 Auckland homes
  • Fibre network services
  • LPG and natural gas sales and distribution (including the nationwide distribution of bottled LPG gas)
  • Metering fault resolution, safety disconnections and reconnections
Vector also confirms that it will be paying the 8.25 cents per share interim dividend as scheduled on 8 April 2020. Given the fluid nature and inherent uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, the Board has determined that it is prudent to withdraw the FY20 earnings guidance and place this under review until such time that the impact on earnings can be properly assessed.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 23:32:09 UTC
