Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : acknowledges default price path final decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:33pm EST
The Commerce Commission has today released its final decision on the Default Price Quality Path (DPP3), applicable to electricity distribution networks for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2025.

The decision has set Vector's electricity network a Maximum Allowable Revenue (MAR) of $389m for the regulatory year starting 1 April 2020.

This is a revenue reduction of -$25m (-6.0%) relative to the year to 31 March 2020. The revenue impact would have been greater had Vector been earning its full allowable revenue in RY20 which is impacted by the Commerce Commission's forecasting errors.

In March this year Vector published its 2019 Asset Management Plan (AMP) that outlined our view on the operating and capital expenditure necessary to meet Auckland growth and the reliability standards for the network.

However, in the calculating the MAR, the Commission has used a capital expenditure allowance of $1,041m for the five-year DPP period, which is $189m lower than we included in the AMP and an operating expenditure allowance of $689m, which is $46m lower than our AMP.

As previously advised the Vector Board will review its dividend policy and approach to capital projects. We will advise the market of any change to dividend policy when a decision is made.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 23:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
06:33pVECTOR : acknowledges default price path final decision
PU
10/22VECTOR : crews on standby for strong winds
PU
10/17VECTOR : Genesis Reimagines Energy with New Zealand's First Advanced Gas Meters
PU
10/16VECTOR : Auckland Harbour Bridge lights up for World Energy Day
PU
10/03VECTOR : Smart EV charging put to the test in New Zealand first
PU
09/24VECTOR LIMITED : - Results of the 2019 Annual Meeting
AQ
09/23VECTOR : results of the 2019 annual meeting
PU
09/15VECTOR : Outsmarting Auckland storms
PU
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/06VECTOR LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 320 M
EBIT 2020 313 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 2 851 M
Yield 2020 4,51%
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2021 4,87x
Capitalization 3 520 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,40  NZD
Last Close Price 3,52  NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,84%
Spread / Average Target -3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 227
SEMPRA ENERGY35.50%41 261
NATIONAL GRID PLC19.13%40 894
ORSTED AS41.47%38 139
ENGIE13.37%37 695
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.38%31 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group