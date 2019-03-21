Log in
VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
Vector : agrees to penalty for breaches to network quality standards in 2015 and 2016

0
03/21/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
Vector has today accepted a $3.575 million penalty judgement handed down by the Auckland High Court for breaches to electricity network quality standards in 2015 and 2016.

Today's judgement follows Vector's decision in October 2018 to agree to a settlement with the Commerce Commission over the 2015 and 2016 breaches.

Vector's Chief Network Officer Andre Botha said, 'Vector acknowledges the inconvenience power network outages can cause our customers.

'We note the judge has made comments that a portion of the SAIDI limit contravention came from Vector's changed policy on health and safety, and that these breaches were not cynical or designed to extract maximum profit.

'We are constantly evolving our business to meet Auckland's significant growth though ongoing investment decisions that improve long-term outcomes for customers and improve the performance of Vector's network.

'Vector has worked constructively with the Commerce Commission throughout the settlement process for these historic breaches, and we will look to continue the conversation with them about how the regulatory environment can support the challenge of Auckland's growth and changing expectations of energy.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:59:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 319 M
EBIT 2019 327 M
Net income 2019 142 M
Debt 2019 2 580 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 24,79
P/E ratio 2020 23,86
EV / Sales 2019 4,62x
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Capitalization 3 520 M
