Vector : financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019

02/18/2020 | 11:33pm EST
Vector will be announcing its half year financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday 25 February 2020. We invite you to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast and telephone conference call.

Webcast
A presentation and live audio of the half year results announcement will be broadcast via a webcast.

A link to register for the webcast is now available at https://www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.

We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 25 February to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.
Teleconference
If you are unable to access the webcast, you can listen to the live audio via telephone conference call. To join the conference call:

  • NZ callers: Dial 0800 667 018 Teleconference ID 7988134
  • Australian callers: Dial 1800 148 258 Teleconference ID 7988134
  • International callers: Dial +61 280 385 271 Teleconference ID 7988134
If you dial into the teleconference you will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. If you are dialling into the teleconference call please don't use a mobile phone, as the background noise causes audio distortion. Please confirm your attendance to the webcast or teleconference by return email to jenny.hunt@vector.co.nz or phone +64 9 978 8203 by 12pm, Friday 21 February 2020.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:32:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 318 M
EBIT 2020 310 M
Net income 2020 135 M
Debt 2020 2 887 M
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2021 4,89x
Capitalization 3 480 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,39  NZD
Last Close Price 3,48  NZD
Spread / Highest target 4,02%
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 220
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.60%47 701
SEMPRA ENERGY6.21%45 374
ORSTED AS7.84%45 288
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE36.38%44 315
ENGIE14.93%42 650
