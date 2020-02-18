Vector : financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Vector will be announcing its half year financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday 25 February 2020. We invite you to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast and telephone conference call.

Webcast

A presentation and live audio of the half year results announcement will be broadcast via a webcast.

A link to register for the webcast is now available at https://www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.

We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 25 February to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.

Teleconference

If you are unable to access the webcast, you can listen to the live audio via telephone conference call. To join the conference call:

NZ callers: Dial 0800 667 018 Teleconference ID 7988134

Australian callers: Dial 1800 148 258 Teleconference ID 7988134

International callers: Dial +61 280 385 271 Teleconference ID 7988134

If you dial into the teleconference you will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. If you are dialling into the teleconference call please don't use a mobile phone, as the background noise causes audio distortion. Please confirm your attendance to the webcast or teleconference by return email to jenny.hunt@vector.co.nz or phone