Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vector Limited    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : trial of vehicle-to-home technology kicks off in Piha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 11:17pm EDT
The first participant in the Piha vehicle-to-home (V2H) trial is now plugged in and ready to go.

Auckland energy company Vector has begun its first trial of the new technology, aimed at exploring how electric vehicles and V2H systems can ease peak demand on electricity networks and be used as backup electricity sources for customers during short-term outages.

Tomas Ussher of Piha has been provided with a Nissan Leaf and Smart EV charger, which he will use for at least one month. By plugging the EV into his home appliances, via the V2H unit, he will be able to power his appliances using energy stored in the EV battery.

'We're really pleased to announce that the trial is now underway,' said Vector's Cristiano Marantes, GM Product, Technology and Innovation. 'This is exciting new technology and we hope that it will give us a better understanding of how we might be able to improve customer experience and improve reliability of supply. With Auckland's growing demand for electricity, it's important that we explore how we could leverage emerging technologies for the benefit of our customers.

'Options like V2H are about putting more control back in our customers' hands. In remote and sparsely populated areas such as Piha, residents are often reliant on a single 11 kilovolt feeder cable into the area. If we can enable the use of technology such as V2H, then residents will be able to rely on their own backup electricity supply until power is restored during short-term outages, as well as saving on power bills by reducing their network usage during peak times.'

Tomas is the first of several Piha residents who will trial the technology over the next six months. The trial has been co-funded by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority through the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from road transport by encouraging EV innovation, investment and uptake.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 03:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTOR LIMITED
09/01VECTOR : trial of vehicle-to-home technology kicks off in Piha
PU
09/01VECTOR : $15 in your pocket for Auckland power customers
PU
08/28VECTOR : wins three diversity and inclusion awards, including Supreme Award
PU
08/22VECTOR : financial results for the year to 30 June 2019
PU
08/21VECTOR : crews on standby for bad weather
PU
08/14VECTOR : to help Waiheke Island become the world's first fully electrified islan..
PU
08/12VECTOR : Close watch on weather
PU
08/01VECTOR : Full year results announcement date
PU
07/22VECTOR : Government Policy Statement needed to solve transmission pricing dilemm..
PU
07/18VECTOR : Operational Performance for the year ended 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 316 M
EBIT 2020 314 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Debt 2020 2 850 M
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,87x
EV / Sales2021 4,91x
Capitalization 3 560 M
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,40  NZD
Last Close Price 3,56  NZD
Spread / Highest target 1,69%
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Dame Alison Paterson Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Karen Annette Sherry Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 243
ORSTED AS48.68%40 134
SEMPRA ENERGY30.91%38 885
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.82%37 085
ENGIE10.38%36 667
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.34%36 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group