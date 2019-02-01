Vectren : CenterPoint Energy Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist Outstanding Vectren Utility Holdings Notes from NYSE

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced that Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (VUHI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, has notified the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its intention to voluntarily delist VUHI's 6.10% Senior Notes due December 1, 2035 (NYSE: VVC.HB) (the "Notes") from the NYSE. VUHI also intends to terminate the registration of the Notes and the related guarantees, and the reporting obligations of VUHI with respect to the Notes and guarantees, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

VUHI plans to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about February 11, 2019, and the listing of the Notes on the NYSE will terminate 10 days after the Form 25 is filed.

CenterPoint Energy and VUHI's decision to withdraw the Notes from listing on the NYSE and to terminate registration of the Notes under the Exchange Act was based on their determination that, in light of CenterPoint Energy's merger with Vectren Corporation, the administrative costs and burdens associated with maintaining the listing of the Notes on the NYSE and the registration of the Notes under the Exchange Act exceed the benefits given the small number of holders of the Notes.

After the delisting and deregistration of the Notes, the Notes will remain outstanding and the holders of the Notes will continue to interact and receive their respective principal and interest payments through the trustee, U.S. Bank National Association. VUHI has not arranged for the listing or registration of the Notes on another national securities exchange or for the quotation of the Notes in a quotation medium.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

The statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by us and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the termination of registration of the Notes, the related guarantees and the reporting obligations of VUHI with respect to the Notes and guarantees and the termination of listing of the Notes on the NYSE. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, CenterPoint Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

