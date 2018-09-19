Log in
Vectren : Gas pipeline upgrades to begin in Fairborn, Ohio

09/19/2018 | 12:13am CEST

News Release

Vectren Corporation One Vectren Square Evansville, IN 47708

Sept. 18, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact: Natalie Hedde, 812-491-5105 ornhedde@vectren.com

Gas pipeline upgrades to begin in Fairborn

Fairborn, Ohio - Contract crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) will soon begin replacing gas mains and service lines in Fairborn as part of the company's pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Ohio. In Fairborn, nearly $500,000 will go toward retiring approximately one mile of gas main and more than 50 service lines in 2018. Since 2009, nearly 12 miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of 16 miles in Fairborn through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

"To ensure the continued reliability of our natural gas pipeline systems and service, our program to replace essentially all of our bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure carries on," said Colleen Ryan, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio president. "As we continue to modernize our pipeline infrastructure, we remain focused on strengthening our system to not only meet federal requirements, but ensure the safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come."

Streets affected during the project include: Main Street, Clover Street, Second Street, Third Street, S. Broad Street, Spruce Drive, Walnut Drive and Lynn Drive. Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Fairborn where construction will take place in 2018.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

"Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise," said Ryan. "Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community."

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Fairborn residents to please keep the following in mind:

  • Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

  • We urge residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Fairborn is one of more than 40 cities in Ohio undergoing this type of pipeline replacement. Since 2009, more than 370 miles have been retired, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. For more information about the program, visit Vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind.

Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west-central area. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visitwww.vectren.com.

- end -

Vectren Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 22:12:02 UTC
