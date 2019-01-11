News Release

Vectren Corporation One Vectren Square Evansville, IN 47708

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 11, 2019

Media contact: Natalie Hedde, 812-491-491-5105 ornhedde@vectren.com

Vectren reminds customers about safe snow and ice removal around gas meters

Evansville, Ind. - With winter weather headed for the area, Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) wants to remind customers to proceed with caution when removing snow and ice around natural gas meters at their homes or businesses this winter.

Safe Snow and Ice Removal

Ice and snow accumulation can interfere with the proper operation of the gas meter given it needs to be able to release gas in case of a malfunction. Snow removal activities can also pose a hazard to the gas meter assembly or piping and result in a dangerous leak. Follow these guidelines when removing snow and/or ice:

• Remove large icicles hanging over meter assemblies and appliance vents.

• If your gas meter is near a sidewalk or driveway, make sure whoever removes snow from your property is aware of its location.

• Use a broom - not a shovel - to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.

• If your gas meter is encased in ice, do not attempt to melt and/or chip the ice, as this could cause damage to the meter. Allow the ice to melt on its own.

• Particular attention should be paid when moving snow on a commercial lot. Be sure not to pile snow around gas meters.

• Consider installing driveway entrance reflectors around gas meters in close proximity to a roadway or driveway.

• As always, if you suspect a gas leak or if your meter has been damaged, call Vectren at 1-800-227-1376.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west-central area. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visitwww.vectren.com.

- end -