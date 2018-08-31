Log in
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Vectron Systems AG: Half-year results in line with expectations

08/31/2018

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Vectron Systems AG: Half-year results in line with expectations

31.08.2018 / 13:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 31 August 2018 - Vectron Systems AG, leading solutions provider of POS systems in the catering trade, has published figures for the first half of 2018 (30.06.).

Sales of POS systems are determined by the various phases of fiscal legislation relating to them. The first phase of these guidelines was the "Principles for the proper management and storage of books, records and documents in electronic form and for data access" (GoBD). These require individual recording of cash register data and have had a positive impact on the 2016 and mid-2017 financial years. Even greater effects can be expected for the years 2019/2020, when the second phase of the "Act on the Protection against Manipulation of Digital Basic Records" comes into force on January 1, 2020. As anticipated, the fiscal year 2018 has so far developed much more moderately as a transitional year.

In the first six months of 2018, sales declined by around 28 percent to a total of around EUR 13.9m. This led to a half-year loss of around EUR 0.8m (previous year: around EUR +1.9m). As the previous year was characterized by high demand due to the new regulations, comparability is severely impaired.  

In addition, the result was burdened by one-off costs of EUR 0.8m, primarily for consulting services in connection with the new business segments. Here, the company is developing additional new digital business models that enable considerable additional revenue per POS system.

The complete half-year report will be published simultaneously at www.vectron.de in the Investor Relations section.
 
 
About Vectron Systems AG:
With more than 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for complete POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the hospitality and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names of myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservation and online reporting. All services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.



Contact:
Tobias Meister
Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0)170 2939080
fax +49 (0)2983 908123
www.vectron.de
tobias.meister@vectron.de

31.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719561  31.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
