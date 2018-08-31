Vectron Systems AG: Half-year results in line with expectations

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

31.08.2018

Sales of POS systems are determined by the various phases of fiscal legislation relating to them. The first phase of these guidelines was the "Principles for the proper management and storage of books, records and documents in electronic form and for data access" (GoBD). These require individual recording of cash register data and have had a positive impact on the 2016 and mid-2017 financial years. Even greater effects can be expected for the years 2019/2020, when the second phase of the "Act on the Protection against Manipulation of Digital Basic Records" comes into force on January 1, 2020. As anticipated, the fiscal year 2018 has so far developed much more moderately as a transitional year.



In the first six months of 2018, sales declined by around 28 percent to a total of around EUR 13.9m. This led to a half-year loss of around EUR 0.8m (previous year: around EUR +1.9m). As the previous year was characterized by high demand due to the new regulations, comparability is severely impaired.



In addition, the result was burdened by one-off costs of EUR 0.8m, primarily for consulting services in connection with the new business segments. Here, the company is developing additional new digital business models that enable considerable additional revenue per POS system.



About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for complete POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the hospitality and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names of myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservation and online reporting. All services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.







Contact:

Tobias Meister

Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0)170 2939080

fax +49 (0)2983 908123

www.vectron.de

