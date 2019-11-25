Log in
Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term planning

11/25/2019 | 03:00pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term planning

25-Nov-2019 / 20:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, publishes general data on the planned growth.

In the financial year 2020, Vectron expects sales of at least EUR 50 million with an EBIT margin in the low double-digit percentage range, also due to the now finally determined time frame for the legal conversion of POS systems. Because of the positive results in the so far still limited distribution of the new digital solutions, Vectron is optimistic to be able to grow considerably in this area in the next few years. As a result of the expansion of the digital business, monthly recurring revenues shall become increasingly important. Starting in 2022, recurring revenues should be higher than those of the traditional Vectron POS business for the first time on a full-year basis. Accordingly, the company considers it possible to generate sales revenues of more than EUR 100 Mio. with an EBIT margin in the mid-double-digit percentage range.


Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 921421

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

921421  25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26,9 M
EBIT 2019 -2,60 M
Net income 2019 -2,25 M
Finance 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 97,1 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,75  €
Last Close Price 13,40  €
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Stümmler Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ehlers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Silvia Ostermann Chief Operating Officer
Jens Reckendorf Chief Technology Officer
Maurice Martin Oosenbrugh Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
