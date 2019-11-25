DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast

Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term planning



25-Nov-2019 / 20:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, publishes general data on the planned growth.



In the financial year 2020, Vectron expects sales of at least EUR 50 million with an EBIT margin in the low double-digit percentage range, also due to the now finally determined time frame for the legal conversion of POS systems. Because of the positive results in the so far still limited distribution of the new digital solutions, Vectron is optimistic to be able to grow considerably in this area in the next few years. As a result of the expansion of the digital business, monthly recurring revenues shall become increasingly important. Starting in 2022, recurring revenues should be higher than those of the traditional Vectron POS business for the first time on a full-year basis. Accordingly, the company considers it possible to generate sales revenues of more than EUR 100 Mio. with an EBIT margin in the mid-double-digit percentage range.





Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

