Vectron Systems AG: Spanish bakery chain Macxipan expands POS installation by bonVito online services

Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a provider of intelligent POS systems comprising hardware, software and cloud services, specialising in the hospitality and bakery sector, equips the Spanish bakery chain Macxipan with the in-house e-payment service from bonVito, which enables the use of rechargeable payment and voucher cards. With over 200,000 installations in more than 30 countries, Vectron ranks among the largest European manufacturers of POS systems.



Founded in 1903, the Macxipan bakery now has almost 180 branches in the region around Barcelona and still attaches great importance to artisan bread quality. Up to 2014 Macxipan used a PC-based POS solution, which proved to be too unstable in daily use. The search for a rugged POS system with far-reaching functions and interfaces led them to Vectron. The touch systems used since then are equipped with customer displays and are also connected to a scale and a terminal for credit card payment. An interface to the applied merchandise management system has been set up to ensure smooth data exchange.



Francisco Rodriguez, IT-Manager Macxipan, about his experience with Vectron: "Vectron POS Systems have provided us a great reliability. The system is very stable and rugged without hardly any problem during the almost six years we are working with them. Recommended 100 %. Its loyalty system bonVito is also very reliable and it has given to us additional value."



"For us as a manufacturer, being able to win and retain national and international chain stores with their individual requirements for a POS system solution as customers, is the ultimate confirmation that our product range meets market requirements", says Thomas Stuemmler, Managing Director of Vectron.





About Vectron:

With more than 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The portfolio ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.





