DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vectron Systems AG: Updates on current digital projects



05.02.2019 / 09:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Since August last year Vectron has worked together with DeutschlandCard GmbH, one of the largest providers of loyalty solutions in the German market. The cooperation aims at distributing the DeutschlandCard via Vectron POS systems to customers of the catering trade. It was contractually fixed in December 2018.



Both partners are currently working intensively on preparations for market entry, which is to take place in the first half of 2019. While the technical prerequisites for the product launch are currently being created, the Vectron sales department started the marketing in mid-January 2019 and the first caterers have already signed contracts.



The cooperation with DeutschlandCard will be a main focus for Vectron at this year's INTERNORGA, the leading trade fair for hotels, restaurants, bakeries and confectioneries, from 15 to 19 March 2019. Restaurant owners will be presented with the advantages of the DeutschlandCard at a joint trade fair appearance of the two companies. For the first time, a large customer loyalty system with 20 million cardholders will be introduced not only in large retail groups but also in medium-sized hospitality companies. Vectron will be represented at the INTERNORGA with 3 exhibition stands.



In addition to the DeutschlandCard another focus of our activities is currently the cooperation with HOSPITALITY.digital (HD), the digital unit of the METRO Group. Together, the two companies want to advance digitization in the catering trade. In September 2018 it was announced that both companies had launched a pilot project with around 100 caterers.



These installations have now been largely completed. The results are currently being evaluated and suggestions for improvement are being developed. These are then to serve as a basis for an extended cooperation of both partners.

In addition to HD and DeutschlandCard, Vectron informed its shareholders last year about the further cooperation with the beverage producer Coca-Cola. Tests on the delivery of POS data are also currently continuing with this business partner.



Besides the projects described here, Vectron is currently engaged in further discussions with potential cooperation partners about business models related to integration into the POS systems and the advancement of digitization in the hospitality industry.





About Vectron:



With over 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at





Contact:



Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de Münster, 5 February 2019 - Due to the inquiries of many shareholders about the ongoing digital projects, the Company would like to give a short update here:Since August last year Vectron has worked together with DeutschlandCard GmbH, one of the largest providers of loyalty solutions in the German market. The cooperation aims at distributing the DeutschlandCard via Vectron POS systems to customers of the catering trade. It was contractually fixed in December 2018.Both partners are currently working intensively on preparations for market entry, which is to take place in the first half of 2019. While the technical prerequisites for the product launch are currently being created, the Vectron sales department started the marketing in mid-January 2019 and the first caterers have already signed contracts.The cooperation with DeutschlandCard will be a main focus for Vectron at this year's INTERNORGA, the leading trade fair for hotels, restaurants, bakeries and confectioneries, from 15 to 19 March 2019. Restaurant owners will be presented with the advantages of the DeutschlandCard at a joint trade fair appearance of the two companies. For the first time, a large customer loyalty system with 20 million cardholders will be introduced not only in large retail groups but also in medium-sized hospitality companies. Vectron will be represented at the INTERNORGA with 3 exhibition stands.In addition to the DeutschlandCard another focus of our activities is currently the cooperation with HOSPITALITY.digital (HD), the digital unit of the METRO Group. Together, the two companies want to advance digitization in the catering trade. In September 2018 it was announced that both companies had launched a pilot project with around 100 caterers.These installations have now been largely completed. The results are currently being evaluated and suggestions for improvement are being developed. These are then to serve as a basis for an extended cooperation of both partners.In addition to HD and DeutschlandCard, Vectron informed its shareholders last year about the further cooperation with the beverage producer Coca-Cola. Tests on the delivery of POS data are also currently continuing with this business partner.Besides the projects described here, Vectron is currently engaged in further discussions with potential cooperation partners about business models related to integration into the POS systems and the advancement of digitization in the hospitality industry.With over 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de Vectron Systems AGTobias MeisterWilly-Brandt-Weg 4148155 Münster, Germanyphone +49 (0) 2983 908121mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

05.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

