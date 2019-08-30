DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems publishes figures for the first half-year 2019



30.08.2019 / 10:22

Münster, 30. August 2019: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, has presented the figures for the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.



As expected, the consumer reticence in view of the final introduction of the new legal requirements for data security in cash registers on 01.01.2020 has continued to lead to subdued demand for POS systems. As a result, revenues in the first six months of 2019 developed from EUR 13.9 million (H1 2018) to EUR 12.0 million. The lack of revenues is reflected to a much lesser extent in the operating result (EBITDA), which at around EUR -1.0 million was only slightly lower than the operating result for the first half of 2018 (around EUR -0.9 million).



In the first half of 2019, Vectron earnings were again significantly impacted by the ongoing expenses required to build up the new digital business model. At present, around one third of all employees are working on new developments, so that costs of around EUR 1.9 million were incurred in the first six months of the current 2019 fiscal year for the new business segments, which are included in EBITDA.



In the context of the imminent fiscal boom, the new digital offerings are intended to significantly expand revenues and optimize the revenue situation from one-off payments to ongoing monthly fee payments.



The company still assumes that the demand for POS systems will increase again from the fourth quarter of 2019, as the technical security devices (TSE) required for the new legal requirements will then be available for delivery for the first time.



The detailed semi-annual report 2019 is now available for download on our website (www.vectron-systems.de).





About Vectron:

With more than 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digitale Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.





Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

