Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems publishes figures for the first half-year 2019

08/30/2019 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems publishes figures for the first half-year 2019

30.08.2019 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 30. August 2019: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, has presented the figures for the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.

As expected, the consumer reticence in view of the final introduction of the new legal requirements for data security in cash registers on 01.01.2020 has continued to lead to subdued demand for POS systems. As a result, revenues in the first six months of 2019 developed from EUR 13.9 million (H1 2018) to EUR 12.0 million. The lack of revenues is reflected to a much lesser extent in the operating result (EBITDA), which at around EUR -1.0 million was only slightly lower than the operating result for the first half of 2018 (around EUR -0.9 million).

In the first half of 2019, Vectron earnings were again significantly impacted by the ongoing expenses required to build up the new digital business model. At present, around one third of all employees are working on new developments, so that costs of around EUR 1.9 million were incurred in the first six months of the current 2019 fiscal year for the new business segments, which are included in EBITDA.

In the context of the imminent fiscal boom, the new digital offerings are intended to significantly expand revenues and optimize the revenue situation from one-off payments to ongoing monthly fee payments.

The company still assumes that the demand for POS systems will increase again from the fourth quarter of 2019, as the technical security devices (TSE) required for the new legal requirements will then be available for delivery for the first time.
 
The detailed semi-annual report 2019 is now available for download on our website (www.vectron-systems.de).


About Vectron:
With more than 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digitale Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.


Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

30.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 866099

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866099  30.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866099&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
