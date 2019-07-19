DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron subsidiary bonVito GmbH breaks even



19.07.2019 / 10:46

Münster, 19 July 2019 - The Vectron Systems AG (Vectron) is a leading provider of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade. The Management Board reports on the current progress of the 100% subsidiary, which has not yet been consolidated. bonVito is Vectron's online services platform for key accounts. This allows the operator to link a variety of services, such as customer cards, points collection, couponing, vouchers, reservations, orders and payment solutions online with the POS system and process them directly via the POS under his own logo. bonVito is completely integrated into the processes of the POS systems and thus ensures automated and error-free workflows.



By now, bonVito is used in more than 5,200 businesses and has approx. 4 million regular account card users. Operators pay monthly usage fees, which are invoiced either as a fixed amount or per transaction, resulting in stable, long-term revenues.



In the first half of 2019, the bonVito GmbH achieved a positive EBITDA of approx. 0.3 million Euro according to preliminary calculations. As the portfolio of participating businesses continues to grow steadily, the management anticipates that profits will continue to develop positively in the future.



Vectron see this as confirmation of their strategy to be able to offer complete turnkey solutions from a single source through their own broad range of POS systems and digital services as well as selective partnerships with the target group of catering.



Vectron CEO Thomas Stümmler: "Building digital business models in traditional industries and actually operating them profitably is not easy. We are proud that, as an established POS system manufacturer, we have succeeded in making this leap and that we own this valuable subsidiary We have been convinced for years that POS systems alone will not be able to meet the needs of customers in the long term and have therefore continuously made considerable investments in new business areas. Now that the first profits are showing up on our key account platform bonVito, we are confident that we can also successfully place our digital solutions on the market for the many restaurateurs, which we are currently developing and marketing in cooperation with partner companies."



