Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vectrus, Inc. - VEC

08/16/2020 | 02:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vectrus, Inc. ("Vectrus" or the "Company") (NYSE: VEC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vectrus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 11, 2020, Vectrus issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which included earnings per share that fell significantly short of consensus estimates.  In the press release, Vectrus's president and chief executive officer stated that earnings "were adversely impacted by one-time closeouts and a contract adjustment to a European program." 

On this news, Vectrus's stock price fell $5.07 per share, or 9.7%, to close at $52.28 per share on August 12, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

