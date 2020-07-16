Vectrus : Again Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that it has again been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the ninth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on fiscal year 2019 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.2 billion in prime federal contracts Vectrus ranked #58, up four spots from the previous year. To download a copy of the BGOV200, please visit http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.

The BGOV200 combines rich data and insightful analysis to explore the contract dynamics of the past year at 92 agencies and departments across 20 different purchasing categories. Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that federal government spending reached a new high in fiscal 2019: $597 billion. This represents the fourth straight year of federal contract spending growth, up from $442 billion in fiscal 2015.

"Vectrus' higher BGOV200 ranking reflects our successful targeted growth campaigns, which have expanded our market share with the Navy and Air Force, and resulted in our LOGCAP V win, the largest award in the company's history. Over the past year, we also continued to expand our converged infrastructure capabilities with the acquisition of Advantor, an integrated electronic security solutions provider," said Sue Deagle, Vectrus SVP and Chief Growth Officer. "We are very proud to once again be included on this list as we continue to provide outstanding service to our government clients around the world."

"We're honored to recognize Vectrus as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Donald Thomas, Bloomberg Government's vice president and general manager for government contracting. "This one-of-a-kind report is one of many resources made possible by the expertise of our government contracting analysts combined with our platform's data-driven decision tools and proprietary analytics."

About Vectrus:

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

