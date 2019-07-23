Vectrus : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 20, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13692469.

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years . The company provides facility and base operations ; supply chain and logistics services ; information technology mission support ; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence , superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers . For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

