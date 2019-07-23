Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vectrus Inc    VEC

VECTRUS INC

(VEC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/23 04:00:08 pm
41.615 USD   +1.28%
04:31pVECTRUS : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/08VECTRUS : Acquires Advantor Systems
PR
06/03VECTRUS : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectrus : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Vectrus Logo.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 20, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13692469.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Vectrus
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
michael.smith@vectrus.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-results-300889760.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VECTRUS INC
04:31pVECTRUS : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/08VECTRUS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation F..
AQ
07/08VECTRUS : Acquires Advantor Systems
PR
06/11VECTRUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/03VECTRUS : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
PR
05/22VECTRUS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
05/07VECTRUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07VECTRUS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
05/07VECTRUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/07VECTRUS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group